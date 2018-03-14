CTL Takes The Chromebook J41 On Tour With Mimicking Birds at SXSW2018

CTL has been hard at it out of the gate in 2018. The Chromebook manufacturer from Oregon has already launched two Chrome devices in the past month and they’ve only just begun.

While keeping busy in NYC at a Google EDU Summit, other members of the CTL team have headed South as they teamed up with the Portland-based based recording artists @mimickingbirds for SXSW (South by Southwest) 2018.

The South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference & Festivals celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries. Fostering creative and professional growth alike, SXSW® is the premier destination for discovery.



CEO Erik Stromquist shared with me this morning that their latest Chromebook, the J41, was on display at SXSW and that CTL was along for the ride for Mimicking Birds’ road tour.

We felt that if our Chromebooks can survive a road tour, SXSW, and 8 concerts in 8 different cities, they could survive the classroom.

Erik Stromquist, CEO CTL

If you’re going to be at SXSW, check out CTL and see what the crew is up to today.

You can catch the Mimicking Birds Friday night at the Tap Room at the Market.

Source: CTL