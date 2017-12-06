NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantDealsAbout

Chromebooks, SD Cards & Android Do Work Together: But It Needs Work

By

Robby Payne
One of the ongoing pain points of the entire Android apps on Chromebooks venture has long-been SD card support and access. Early on, there simply wasn’t any support for this. Your favorite app that you wanted to save and load files with via the SD card slot on your Chromebook simply wouldn’t cooperate.

The situation as it sits today is far better than this and the argument that Chromebooks simply can’t access the SD card with Android apps is just incorrect.

The problem? It seems access to the SD card and other external media storage is up to the app developer, not the Chromebook.

Some Examples

There’s a pretty long, ongoing discussion in the Chromium Bug Tracker about all this, and people are a bit upset over the lack of flexibility on this subject.

I completely see their point and wanted to test some things on my own. One commenter pointed out that certain apps work just fine with SD cards, so I thought it was time to take a deeper look myself.

(By the way, I urge you to add to the conversation over there if you feel so inclined. Reporting and commenting on bugs help everyone.)

That said, I started opening apps and seeing what I could find. The results were pretty hit-and-miss.

I was able to access the SD card to both load and save files when using apps like Squid and Photoshop Mix without issue.

Then I ran into oddities like Microsoft Word. I was able to open files from the SD card, but since it won’t write to the card, I couldn’t edit unless I saved a copy on the main drive. Weird.

Some apps like Adobe Lightroom and Google’s own Files Go apps simply won’t see the SD card at all.

It is all over the place and severely needs attention.

But It Does Work

In my quick testing, one point of interest arose: Android apps, at least at a system level, have every opportunity to access and use external storage for saving and loading media. There’s no question about that.

So why doesn’t it work across the board? That answer is likely a bit more nuanced. First, you have apps like Netflix that have clear reasons (DRM or not) to consider not allowing downloads to happen with external storage: I could understand them simply disabling the feature. However, on Android phones, you get the ability to choose the external storage as a choice when downloading.

On the Pixelbook and other Chromebooks? No go.

That seems very strange to me. One thing users don’t want to guess about is how to move files around. File freedom should be a strength of Chromebooks when being compared to something like an iPad. And I think we’ll get there, but some real work needs to be done.

The truth is, this part of the Play Store integration feels very, very half-baked right now. With some apps utilizing full access, others with partial and more with no access at all, this is a super-confusing UI hurdle for many to get over.

Sure, operating on the Pixelbook, I have little concern from a personal perspective. All my apps can see my internal storage just fine and there’s plenty of it. But that feels like a sorry excuse for the state of things.

Perhaps there’s more to the story, and I’m sure some of our readers who are developers will be able to weigh in and add to this narrative. From a user’s perspective right now, however, this whole thing feels like a mess.

Sure, apps CAN access SD cards sometimes, but we really need to swiftly get to the point where they all DO.

  • RMP

    On a related topic, “chrome://flags/#enable-external-drive-rename” is now a flag that can be enabled in the stable channel of Chrome OS.

  • There’s another, only marginally related partial filesystem functionality that has bugged me for a while, having to do with the Chrome OS File Manager. I would love it if you guys could get some attention on this.

    Google Drive integration is an important part of Chrome OS, incorporating Google’s cloud as an integral filesystem resource on Chromebooks. The problem is that the Drive coverage is partial – it includes the “My Drive” section but not “Computers”. (Other, non-Chrome OS platform Drive applications include both, as does even regular web access to Google Drive.)

    The problem for me is that I use Google Backup and Sync to include things that I want to share between my computers, like particularly development work, and all that stuff winds up in Drive’s “Computers” section. I don’t care whether or not Backup and Sync is implemented for Chromebooks, but it’s just maddening that I am completely unable to use the File Manager – Chrome OS’ primary integration of Google Drive – to access the stuff in the “Computers” section!

    The frustration is compounded by the lack of any high-level access to Google Drive for Linux. My real purpose is conveying directories of programming development between computers, and Crouton makes Chrome OS actually useful, for me, for doing programming development. Particularly with Backup and Sync, Google Drive is a great way to get at the stuff I haven’t yet checked into version control, but I’m Chrome OS I’m blocked by these crazy omissions. (As it is, I often will get the recently changed files via web access to Google Drive, and mouse copy-and-paste the contents to and from my Crouton filesystem. Cumbersome as hell, but at least I have a way when scp isn’t an option.)

    I wish I could get the attention of someone at Google connected with the Chrome OS File Manager, so they could recognize the very real use case and give greater priority to filling in these painful gaps. -:

    • From a G Suite side of thing, I would also love to see the Chrome OS File Manager integrate access to Team Drives as well. They show up in the browser view of Drive, but not the File Manager. I get it’s pretty new (just earlier this year), but it would be great to have.

  • Nicholas Conrad

    I’m curious if you have opinions about adoptable storage on CrOS. Does a laptop form factor still need ‘removable media’ to be removable in a way phones no longer do?

  • This needs to happen. You can pick up high capacity SD cards off of sites like Wish these days for super cheap. Even with varying read and write speeds, the lack of proper integration of the SD card in all situations severely limits lower end or even mid-range Chrome OS devices with access to Android Apps.

  • Audio

    Another issue with SD cards is the lack of a built-in encryption option. I love that Chromebooks are encrypted by default, but that should also be an option on external storage as well.

    In Android, you CAN encrypt your entire SD card, but if you want to encrypt individual files, you need to rely on a third party app. Fixing the SD access card issue in Chrome would help in this regard, but I still think Chrome needs a native encryption option for SD cards.