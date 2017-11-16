Google Shuts Down Chromebook YouTube Channel Accidentaly



Google has been progressively leading the charge in the war on fake new, spam advertising across the web. From built-in ad blockers for Chrome that aim to reduce intrusive popups and site redirects to the demonetization of YouTube videos that fail to meet the companies best practices policies, the search giant is trying and we tip our hat at their efforts.

Google has been pretty vague about what does or does not trigger ad blocks and spam flags. Apart from blatant copyright infringement and intrusive or malicious browser activity, the algorithms used in the complex process of content monitoring is cryptic at best.

Unfortunately, policing the web is a task that can be daunting for even the largest of companies in the world. As with any type of policy enforcement, sometimes there are speed bumps and Google hit one said obstacle earlier today.

The recently launched YouTube channel dedicated to Chromebooks was temporarily shut down according to some screenshots from one of our readers. The initial image showed an ad for the Chromebook channel in which the video had been removed for “violating YouTube’s policy on spam, deceptive practices, and scams.”

Navigating to the Chromebook channel, we were greeted with an even more unexpected surprise as the entire Chromebook channel had been removed.

The channel and its videos have since been restored which is no surprise as Google holds the keys to YouTube and its filtering system. While it’s disconcerting to see Google get bitten by their own dog, I think we can all share a little laugh at the irony of the happening, Google included.

Many thanks to radepicsmasheraj for the images and heads up.