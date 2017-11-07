NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantAbout

Google Launches New Chromebook YouTube Channel

9 Comments

by Gabriel Brangers
Filed under:


Google has been rather busy marketing their own hardware as of late and the #madebygoogle brand is becoming more and more visible in the consumer market. Since the launch of the latest Pixel phones, Pixelbook and all their other Googley products, the Google Store has separated itself from most of the third-party stuff that once resided there.

Chromebooks have always had a dedicated site and allowing them to live in their own space kind of makes sense but that doesn’t mean that Google has turned their back in the pursuit of just their own hardware. Google has produced a number of videos touting the new Pixelbook that exist alongside quite a few Chrome OS how-to videos on the official Chrome YouTube channel. The videos are great and it warms my heart to see this much time and effort put into sharing Chromebooks with the masses.

A new round of Chromebook videos have surfaced and are currently running on network television channels everywhere. These new videos beckon to users who are “over the old way of doing things.”

So, what do you do?

You Chromebook.

What’s even more interesting is the fact that the new videos are being hosted on the all-new Chromebook YouTube channel. Focusing on all the things you can do with Chromebooks, the now two-week-old channel features devices like the latest Acer Chromebook 15, Pixelbook and the Samsung Chromebook Pro.

There’s even this helpful video to help you “get to know your Chromebook” that highlights all the things you can do with the Google Play Store on Chrome OS.

It’s so awesome to see Chrome OS coming into its own and the new YouTube channel is just another milestone for our favorite computing platform. Check out all the new Chromebook videos on YouTube and don’t forget to subscribe while you’re there.

Source: James Welbes

  • pwndecaf

    I want to alphabetize my apps. I can move them but I don’t see a way to get it all done automatically.

    • Gabriel Brangers

      Unfortunately, there isn’t an option for this but that’s a good suggestion. I’m going to submit this idea to devs and see if they bite.

      • Maison Pulaski

        I would also like to alphabetize the apps on the homescreen of my iPhone. Apple hasn’t figured that out yet either. Is there anyway you can reach out to Tim Cook for me?

    • Gabriel Brangers

      https://bugs.chromium.org/p/chromium/issues/detail?id=782337

      star this bug and leave your suggestions.

  • Leandro Diogenes Carvalho Silv

    Why the video “apps for everything” shows a full version of Lightroom? Is that possible?

  • Lon Grove

    Wow, what a horrible marketing slogan. “If you’re over the old way of doing things, You Chromebook”. This sounds like late ’90’s marketing speak that’s trying to sell something vaguely internet related to rubes in rural America. Pretentious and condescending at the same time. Google’s marketing has a long way to go and their strategy of “let’s let Doug the unpaid intern have a crack at it” is not working.

  • landmarkcm

    Ugh I just want to know when in the heck already my Toshiba Chromebook is going to get android apps already!! Any excuses are futile at this point & I am sadly not even holding my breath for them anymore. Just beyond ridiculous.

  • White_Pointer

    Is this marketing campaign actually going to pushed outside the US? I’ll believe it when I see it…which will probably be never.