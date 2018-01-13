NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantDealsAbout

Chromebook ‘Nautilus’ Will Usher In Video Recording For Chrome OS

by Gabriel Brangers
Before we get down to business, let me address the masses who are questioning why the new Chromebook ‘Nautilus’ failed to make an appearance last week at CES. Long story short, the detachable Chromebook we suspect is coming from Samsung, is nowhere near ready for production.

The device has only been in development for roughly four months. While that may be enough time to churn out a cookie-cutter Chromebook, ‘Nautilus’ is a new form-factor for Chrome OS and comes wielding new features never before seen on in a Chromebook. To put it in perspective, ‘Eve’ a.k.a. the Pixelbook was in development for a whole year before its announcement at Google’s hardware event.

Moving on.

One of the new features referenced above is the addition of a Sony IMX camera. As Robby pointed out, the camera in question can be found in devices like the LG G6 smartphone and even though it’s by far the best in the mobile market, it is light years beyond any current Chromebook camera.

So, what good is a better-than-average shooter if all you can do is snap a selfie?

Good news! According to a recent commit, developers have now enabled and are testing video capture on ‘Nautilus’.

overlay-nautilus: Enable video recording function on Nautilus

Digging a little deeper into the developer’s work, I found that it not only enables video capture but will also support up to 1080P @ 30fps on devices equipped with capable cameras.

This is a MASSIVE leap forward for Chrome OS in general. Currently, the only way to capture video is a third-party app or site that can access the webcam. Native video recording is a feature that has been beckoned for by Chrome OS users for years. Finally, thanks to the next generation of devices, that wish will become a reality.

The implementation of this commit will use the Android camera APIs which means we could see camera functions very similar to what we use daily on our phones. With better cameras, video recording and access to the Play Store, Chromebooks are about to gain some major ground in the usability arena.

Being that this will enable video capture across Chrome OS, I hope to see this feature arrive before the launch of ‘Nautilus’. Stay tuned for more updates.

Source: Chromium Repository

  • BernardP

    Today, we have news about “Folders” and “Video Capture”, Then, there is the upcoming detachable chromebook. We already have access to the Play Store.

    When I put all these elements together, I see Google steadily going in the direction of more and more unification of Android and Chrome.

    We know there will be a Chrome tablet… At some point, I will not be surprised to see a Chrome Phone.

    • Kawshik Ahmed

      What is the benefit of Chrome OS Phone? Chrome OS runs all the Android apps from the Android Container, so many Android API (Application programming interface) doesn’t work on Chrome OS because the Chrome OS UX is not part of Android, so making a Chrome OS base phone means less Android apps will function on it compair to an actual Android device.
      And from the current market trend many OEM (Samsung, Huawei, Razer) are trying to make Android act like a PC OS, because it is easier to license Android than Chrome OS.

  • Pierre

    I’m not surprised that Nautilus didn’t show up at CES.

    I’m surprised there was no Chromebook Plus/Pro refresh.

    • John Kendrick

      Remember that it’s really only been about 7 months since the Pro’s release, though I realize the Plus was released a few months earlier. I preordered and received my Pro on June 1, so I would give Samsung a year before I would be concerned about the lack of a refresh. J

  • Travis Halfman

    Not specifically concerning this post, but is anyone concerned about ChromeOS becoming bloated? The initial concept was to have everything in the cloud; now (especially with Android Apps) we’re going back to needing lots of storage, and presumably, more horsepower to run things. I hope to never have to wait more than five seconds for my device to boot up.

    • RMP

      This has been my greatest fear ever since this whole Android on Chrome OS thing started. Don’t get me wrong. I like being able to use Android apps when there is no comparable Web app. And I want the best Android app experience possible. But, if Chromebooks just become Play Store machines, they could really lose any significant differentiation from Windows machines. They’ll become comparatively slow, buggy, unreliable, and they’ll require comparatively massive amounts of CPU, RAM, and storage. I want PWAs to supplant Play Store apps on Chrome OS as quickly as possible. The problem is that people tend to get accustomed to certain familiar ways of doing things and reject advancement in favor of familiarity.

      • Travis Halfman

        I’m frustrated at having Yet Another Device that I have to think about keeping up to date. I know the ChromeOS will still be a seemless update, but I’ll have to make sure my Android apps are up to date in the same way I have to on my phone, my tablet and now my watch!

        • misc

          What part Android’s app update process requires user attention?

          • Travis Halfman

            I’ve owned more than one Android device that will unexpectedly come to a screeching halt for apparently no reason. Then you realize it is updating apps in the background. I usually turn off auto-update for this very reason. I guess I can leave it to update automatically and just put up with the agonizing unresponsiveness.

    • John Kendrick

      I’m definitely right with you Travis. While I do like having some Android apps available, it wouldn’t be a show stopper for me, if they weren’t available. The problem is that for Chrome OS to grow to the masses, it needs to be familiar and have what those masses are familiar with, so that is the conundrum.

      As I’ve said in this forum before, if given the choice between a stable, fast and reliable experience with ChromeOS alone, or something less with Android apps, I will vote for the former. J

  • BoB

    My first thought about video recording is 16 GB storage is not going to be enough. By the time this CB comes out, they need to have access to external storage transparently available to Android apps.

    My second thought was ‘1080p @ 30 fps is getting behind the times with 4K becoming the current norm (on other platforms) and 8K being shown at CES’.

    • misc

      Both large amounts of storage and SD card access have already happened.