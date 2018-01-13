NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantDealsAbout

Chromebooks Adding New “Folders” UI

by Gabriel Brangers
For years, many Chromebook users have clamored for a desktop UI to customize their Chrome OS experience and give it a more “Windows-ish” feel. While I don’t see a true desktop ever being part of the Chrome OS layout, steps are now being taken to give the app launcher a more polished look and that includes a new UI for folders.

Currently, if you create folders in the launcher app, you end up with something that looks like this.

It’s simple, clean and it works but there is little definitive difference between this folder and the parent launcher. A commit from the Chromium repository shows us a new style of paginated folder in Chrome OS and this one came with a video!

Check it out.

The addition will allow for up to 16 apps per page and up to 3 pages for folders. As simple as it may seem, the update will give the app launcher a more traditional OS feel and in my opinion, a friendlier user experience.

You can find all the ins and outs of the coming feature here. I haven’t found a flag for the new folders on the Dev channel so likely it is still in Canary but I would suspect this feature to shuffle its way through the ranks fairly quickly. Keep an eye out for it on your device and let us know what you think.

Special thanks to William Greene for sharing the video with us.

  • randypollock

    I would be happy just being able to rename my “UNTITLED” SD card. That is just embarrassing …

    • Selden Deemer

      @randypollock:disqus : You and millions of others. If I remember correctly, renaming external storage devices is being added to the Files app with V65 (current Dev channel) or V66.

    • RMP

      chrome://flags/#enable-external-drive-rename
      Just navigate to this flag and enable it. It’s been available for months now. And it works just fine. After enabling, you just right click on the removable drive and select Rename.

      • randypollock

        …and I just did it. Thank you RMP. If I could shake your hand I would.

  • I would like to add Android Widgets or shortcuts on the Desktop. At the moment just waste of space.

    • CasperTFG

      Logged in just to upvote.

      This would give ChromeOS a legitimate update. Having the ability to add icons as well as change those icons using an individual icon asset replacement app would be a winner.

    • Marc

      Install the Google Now Launcher, then try to add shortcuts to the homescreen, and yes, they will work. 🙂
      Tried it for mobile web apps, tried it with instant apps, tried it with adding source to homescreen via Play Newsstand, yes, they all work.
      As for widgets…. very few can actually be installed on the Now Launcher homescreen, yes, I’ve tried, but any apps which are compatible with the android notification area , do work. that might be useful for a few apps, like weather ones, but yes, out of luck for actual widgets.

  • Selden Deemer

    App folders are probably one of the least used features of the Chrome OS app launcher. This change makes them more Android-like, and appears to provide a better context for which folder is open than the current UI.

  • This is progress, but the ability to even just sort the launcher by name would be great. It’s so haphazard.

  • James Van Damme

    I just got a chromebook, and I can see my path to happiness is getting a real Linux on it instead of ChromeOS.

  • BoB

    Hmmm… The Launcher is starting to look more & more like an iPad.
    Only with vertical scrolling instead of horizontal.
    I believe the folder max on an iPad is also 16 items.

  • Alex Macafee

    Always love a new update to the peeking launchee, only wish we could get a light scheme for it, not a fan of the black