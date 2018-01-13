Chromebooks Adding New “Folders” UI



For years, many Chromebook users have clamored for a desktop UI to customize their Chrome OS experience and give it a more “Windows-ish” feel. While I don’t see a true desktop ever being part of the Chrome OS layout, steps are now being taken to give the app launcher a more polished look and that includes a new UI for folders.

Currently, if you create folders in the launcher app, you end up with something that looks like this.

It’s simple, clean and it works but there is little definitive difference between this folder and the parent launcher. A commit from the Chromium repository shows us a new style of paginated folder in Chrome OS and this one came with a video!

Check it out.

The addition will allow for up to 16 apps per page and up to 3 pages for folders. As simple as it may seem, the update will give the app launcher a more traditional OS feel and in my opinion, a friendlier user experience.

You can find all the ins and outs of the coming feature here. I haven’t found a flag for the new folders on the Dev channel so likely it is still in Canary but I would suspect this feature to shuffle its way through the ranks fairly quickly. Keep an eye out for it on your device and let us know what you think.

Special thanks to William Greene for sharing the video with us.