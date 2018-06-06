Bug Fixed: Chrome OS Update Recertifies Pixelbook

For the second time since its release, Google’s Pixelbook has suffered a minor bug that has left the device labeled as “uncertified” by the Google Play Store. The first instance happened back in November and resulted in the Netflix Android app failing to install as the Pixelbook wasn’t registering as a compatible device.

The most recent bug came about in mid-May when Chrome OS updated to version 66.0.3359.181. This time around, there doesn’t seem to be any adverse effects but as Robby stated, having your $1000 Pixelbook that is #madebygoogle listed as “uncertified” is disconcerting at best.

Thankfully, an incremental update to Chrome OS appears to have alleviated the issue. Version 66.0.3359.203 rolled out on May 31 and those who have updated are now showing as “certified” in the Play Store settings. Our Pixelbook did not automatically download the update but a quick visit to the settings page and press of the “check for updates” button promptly fixed that.

From what we have gathered from developers, the issue stems from Android’s SafetyNet API which determines if a device is a valid platform for the Play Store. Clearly, the merger between Chrome OS and Android has created some hiccups and my guess is that the “uncertified” status of the Pixelbook was nothing more than a minor oversight that was easily repaired.

If you own a Pixelbook and you haven’t received an update in the past week or two, it might be time to mash that update button. Again, there haven’t been any problems reported from this latest bug but hey, it’s always good to be up-to-date.



