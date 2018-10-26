Chrome OS 70 Arriving With Updated Tablet UI, AV1 Codec, Extension Security And More

Chrome OS version 70 has just begun rolling out to some devices and with it comes some much-anticipated UI changes that focus on a more tablet-centric user experience. Before you get too excited, I did say “some” of devices. Roughly, around 33% of all Chrome devices have received the update and many that have are older machines.

Below you can see the list of Chromebooks, Chromeboxes and even a Chromebit that are currently running Chrome OS 70 in the Stable channel.

Chrome OS 70

Acer C720 Chromebook

Acer Chromebase

Acer Chromebase 24

Acer Chromebook 13 (CB5-311)

Acer Chromebook 15 (CB3-531)

Acer Chromebox

Acer Chromebox CXI2

AOpen Chromebox Commercial

ASI Chromebook

ASUS Chromebit CS10

ASUS Chromebook C201PA

ASUS Chromebook C300MA

ASUS Chromebox CN60

ASUS Chromebox CN62

Bobicus Chromebook 11

Chromebook 11 (C730 / CB3-111)

Chromebook 11 (C735)

Consumer Chromebook

Crambo Chromebook

CTL N6 Education Chromebook

Dell Chromebook 11 (3120)

Education Chromebook

eduGear Chromebook R

Edxis Chromebook

Edxis Education Chromebook

Haier Chromebook 11

Haier Chromebook 11 G2

HEXA Chromebook Pi

HP Chromebook 11 1100-1199 / HP Chromebook 11 G1

HP Chromebook 11 2000-2099 / HP Chromebook 11 G2

HP Chromebook 11 2100-2199 / HP Chromebook 11 G3

HP Chromebook 11 2200-2299 / HP Chromebook 11 G4/G4 EE

HP Chromebook 14

HP Chromebook 14 ak000-099 / HP Chromebook 14 G4

HP Chromebook 14 x000-x999 / HP Chromebook 14 G3

JP Sa Couto Chromebook

Lenovo 100S Chromebook

Lenovo N20 Chromebook

Lenovo N21 Chromebook

Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Chromebook

LG Chromebase 22CB25S

LG Chromebase 22CV241

M&A Chromebook

Medion Akoya S2013

RGS Education Chromebook

Samsung Chromebook

Samsung Chromebook 2 11″

Samsung Chromebook 2 13″

Senkatel C1101 Chromebook

Toshiba Chromebook

True IDC Chromebook

True IDC Chromebook 11

Videonet Chromebook

Xolo Chromebook

The good news is that the Beta channel is on the exact same version for most devices so we’ve already gotten a good look at what to expect. Check out Robby’s video highlighting the new tablet features that will arrive when you get your update to 70.

In addition to the redesigned launcher and system tray, you will soon see your shelf icons centered and slightly larger for optimal use when in tablet mode. There’s also the addition of a true floating keyboard that feels way more Android and a lot less Chrome OS. In the accessibility features, enabling the onscreen keyboard brings up the familiar layout but clicking the “undock” icon at the top of the keyboard will give you this.

You can even toggle to handwriting mode and take advantage of text-detection to transcribe what you jot down. Simply click into a text field in any app or webpage and the floating keyboard will pop up. Select the handwriting tool and as you write you will see suggested words at the top. Select the word you want and it will automatically transcribe to the text field you clicked.

Yes, it will even suggest emojis. 🙂

New Android app shortcuts, material design and keyboards aren’t all that’s new in 70. Autofill features now have the ability to be separated between payment methods and addresses should you need that function.

On the security front, users will now have the ability to restrict extensions to accessing only sites of their choosing. More details about that can be found on the Chromium blog.

Last up is the addition of the AV1 codec decoder that is the industries leading platform for delivering better video in smaller packages. The feature is decoding only at the moment for the Chrome browser. No encoding capabilities are being shipped in this update.

I’m still tinkering around with some other features I’ve uncovered in Chrome OS 70 Stable and will follow up ASAP with my findings. I suspect there is more to this update than the official release notes shared. Stay tuned.

Source: Chrome Releases