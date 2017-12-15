NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantDealsAbout

Chrome OS 63 Is Here

By 3 Comments

by Gabriel Brangers
Filed under:


Just moments after users were reporting an update to version 63 of Chrome OS, the Chrome release blog pushed out the official announcement.

No changelog was included with this update but I am digging around the repository to find the details of what’s new in this release. As usual, the update contains bug fixes, security fixes and feature enhancements.

Devices with the Play Store will be updating in the coming week. Oddly enough, as I was writing this, the Chrome release blog removed the update announcement. Perhaps they will republish it with some more detail about what’s new in 63.

We’ll keep an eye on it and report back when it’s officially official, again. In the meantime, has your Chromebook updated to Chrome OS 63? If so, drop a comment below and let us know what device and if you see anything new.

We’ll start mashing the update button on all the Chromebooks around the office.

  • Qbancelli

    Nothing on my Samsung CB+ yet.

  • Phil Dehnert

    Nothing on my Samsung Chromebook Pro yet either. But, we have been disappointed repeatedly on updates coming late to this supposedly “state of the art” CB.

  • Martin Webb

    Yes updated my Asus ChromeBit this morning (UK) to “Version 63.0.3239.86 (Official Build) (32-bit)”

    Though this is an ARM powered device and the RK3288C SoC is used in other Asus Products, no Google Play Store which is a disappointment considering Android runs on their Tinker Board…