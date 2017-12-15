Chrome OS 63 Is Here



Just moments after users were reporting an update to version 63 of Chrome OS, the Chrome release blog pushed out the official announcement.

No changelog was included with this update but I am digging around the repository to find the details of what’s new in this release. As usual, the update contains bug fixes, security fixes and feature enhancements.

Devices with the Play Store will be updating in the coming week. Oddly enough, as I was writing this, the Chrome release blog removed the update announcement. Perhaps they will republish it with some more detail about what’s new in 63.

We’ll keep an eye on it and report back when it’s officially official, again. In the meantime, has your Chromebook updated to Chrome OS 63? If so, drop a comment below and let us know what device and if you see anything new.

We’ll start mashing the update button on all the Chromebooks around the office.

