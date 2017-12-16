Chrome 64 Brings Stricter Pop-Up Blocker, Tuned Autoplay Controls and HDR Video For Windows 10



Chrome 63 for desktop is barely out of the box but the latest version of Chrome Beta has delivered some updates that are worth chatting about. Version 64.0.3282.24 for Windows, Linux and Mac began rolling out to users on Beta on Thursday with a large number of new features including the next stop on Google’s Autoplay roadmap.

Here are some highlights of what to expect from the upcoming version of Chrome.

Enhanced Pop-Up Blocker

This one feature alone would be enough to make Chrome Beta my default browser if I weren’t on a Chromebook. Google continues its attack on intrusive advertising by cracking down on deceptive site links that result in a user unknowingly opening a new page.

Disguised buttons, misleading overlays and ambiguous site controls are all targeted with this update. When Chrome detects that these types of links are attempting to open a new page, it blocks the action and that is a beautiful thing.

Site-wide Audi Muting

Google’s Autoplay roadmap was laid out with the intention of not only providing users more control over what media plays when browsing but also to give developers a more consistent method of what media is triggered when the Chrome browser lands on a given page.

With the latest update, site-wide audio muting will now appear in the drop-down menu of the URL bars site settings. Additionally, developers can customize which media is set to autoplay on their sites. The end goal will be a less intrusive web experience that will hopefully help preserve battery life on your device.

HDR Video on Windows 10

For Windows users, Chrome 64 now supports HDR video playback granted you have all the pieces to the puzzle. First, you must have the Windows 10 Fall Creator Update and of course, have a device with a graphics card and display that will support HDR.

Users will also need to enable HDR mode in the Windows display settings. Developers can learn more about HDR site content for Chrome here.

ResizeObserver

Generally speaking, CSS elements on a website are affected globally when the viewport of the page is resized. ResizeObserver gives developers an API that allows specific elements on a page to be manipulated on an individual basis.

Check out a basic example of how this works here.

Chrome 64 also includes the next step in Linux notifications and a cart-full of developer updates. See the full list at the Chromium Blog.

Shop Chromebooks On Amazon