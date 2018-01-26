NewsUpcomingReviewsUnboxingTips & TricksAppsChromebooksChromecastGoogle AssistantDealsAbout

Did Acer Just Out The First Chrome OS Tablet At BETT?

By 22 Comments

by Gabriel Brangers
Filed under:

The annual BETT show is well underway in London and while we’ve seen some fairly expected Chromebook announcements, news just rolled across my Twitter feed that completely blindsided me and I am STOKED!

Thanks to a tweet from Alister Payne(@Alister_Payne), we now have an image of what appears to be an Acer tablet running Chrome OS. Check out the tweet from the show floor of BETT 2018.


From the looks of it, the Acer is likely an 8″ to 10″ display which falls right in line with devices we have been tracking.

I was unable to get any details on specifications but we do know that the tablet had a companion stylus from the popular pen company Staedtler. I could easily see this tablet being an addition to Acer’s Iconia lineup.

The timeline is just about right to make this tablet the RockChip device ‘Scarlet’ that we have been tracking since this time last year.

This tablet isn’t on display and as far as we know, no official announcement has been made but the fact remains that it’s there, in the flesh. Chrome OS tablets may be closer than we ever thought and that’s some very exciting news.

  • 88cooper

    Can this thing beat my R11 Acer? I gotta see it to believe it.🤔😊

    • Stuart Carruthers

      Yeah the R11 is a great machine.

  • wingzero0

    Cant. Freaking. Wait!!!!!

  • FirstLine

    Wow. It’s finally happening! 😲

  • James Hansen

    Maybe I’m missing something, but what is the advantage of a chrome tablet over a chromebook that folds into a tablet? Are people excited simply because it’s thinner?

    • rslh

      I don’t quite get it either. Maybe, like you suggest, it’s the form factor and the portability?

    • BernardP

      A standard tablet will weight between 300 and 500 grams, while the convertible chromebook will be larger and weight from 1.2 to 1.6 Kg.

      I can spend hours comfortably reading a book on my Android tablet (Libby app), but I don’t think I could do the same with a bulky, low-resolution, convertible.

  • JayEvans

    Seems to be a long way around to run Android apps. Not seeing the logic behind a tablet only Chrome.

    • Timothy Vreeland

      Android tablets have been a failure, because they are basically oversized phones. ChromeOS tablets would be great to compete with the iPad Pro. ChromeOS is a great productivity environment.

      • mmpaca

        that post of yours seems to show the same profound ignorance that the purveyors of knee jerk reactions that Chromebooks are nothing but a web browser. The reality is that there are plenty of use cases for such tablets just as there are for ipads.

        • Timothy Vreeland

          Sorry, I didn’t mean to sound offensive. I just noticed Android tablets have mostly fallen out of fashion in recent years. I never really see anyone using them anymore, since around the same time flagships phones started averaging 5.5-6 inch screens. Also Google own productivity Android tablet seemed to be received rather poorly in general.

          • Kawshik Ahmed

            How is Chrome OS tablet is better than Android Tablet other than having full Chrome browser?? They are both running Android apps (which means in your own words they have ‘over sized phone apps’).
            Also Chrome OS can’t run every Android apps because they are run thorough a Container (Chrome OS itself doesn’t run them), so I can’t change the Homescreen like I do in an actual Android Tablet, I will just have a black slate of nothingness as my Desktop.

          • MikeOnBike

            Full Chrome browser is nothing to sneeze at. If my phone had full Chrome available, I could travel with just a BT keyboard most of the time.

            There’s also much better support for OS updates on Chrome devices compared to Android. At least 5 years of updates, compared to 2 or 3 (Nexus/Pixel) or 0 or 1 (most other Androids).

            For schools (where this seems to be targeted) they can use the Chrome Management Console.

          • Kawshik Ahmed

            Android update is much much slower within Chrome OS because Google have to keep the Container stable also. Their flagship Pixlbook launched with 1 year older Android 7.1.1 and they still couldn’t update it. On the other hand the discontinued Pixel C tablet running Android 8.1 !!
            If only Google stopped using short life spanned Snapdragon CHips and moved to long term Intel or Nvidia chips for Android then it also could have 5 year update cycle. Look at the Intel power Nexul Player it got 4 major OS update even with such low specs. Qualcom onl support their chips from 2-3 year so it is not possible or safe to update the OS after that. And if Google wanted they could have ported full Chrome Browser for Android but they didn’t.

          • MikeOnBike

            Fair enough, the Android in Chrome OS is still Nougat, but I suspect that’s a temporary problem. There’s still plenty of Android integration that’s not finished yet.

  • OK I might go back to BETT tomorrow or on the last day on Saturday. Yesterday I filmed a whole bunch of Chromebook videos there and the Microsoft hero launch, I’ll post shortly.

  • MikeOnBike

    Unless the hand model is also an NBA player, that looks like an 8 inch display (like an iPad mini).

  • Jeff Heesch

    I really hope someone makes a Surface clone running Chrome OS. I’ve been enjoying my Chromebook Pro, but the keyboard is bad and it feels a little awkward in the hand for tablet use, what with the keys and trackpad clicking around while you use it.

    • Danny Iota

      Pixelbook

  • Danny Iota

    Too bad people who buy it will be stuck with a permanent bottom shelf. ChromeOS just implemented changes forcing the shelf into the bottom position when in tablet mode regardless of user settings (left, right shelf position etc.). Very annoyed.