Acer Chromebook 15 (CB5-571) Finally Gets Android Apps

Well, it’s only been a couple of months shy of two years but one of the most popular Chromebooks on the market has finally landed the Google Play Store and access to over a million Android Apps.

Acer is still the reigning champion in the world of Chrome devices and rightfully so. With more than two dozen machines including Chromebooks and Chrome Boxes, the computer giant has offerings for just about every walk of life. From education to sleek convertibles and even enterprise-focused workhorses, Acer does it all.

Acer’s resumè includes a wide variety of OS exclusive 15.6″ Chromebooks like the latest Acer Chromebook 15 CB515. Despite the many upgrades on the latest iteration of the Acer, none of the models are quite as recognizable as the near-iconic Chromebook 15 CB-571.

For owners of the Acer 15, the wait for Android apps has been a painful one as the Play Store has been sitting in the Beta channel for what seems like an eternity.

This week, it is with great joy that we share the Acer Chromebook 15 CB-571 officially has Android apps in the Stable channel of Chrome OS.

The co-leader of the largest Google+ Chromebook community (118,000 and growing fast), Brent Sullivan shared Wednesday that a Chrome OS update to Version 64.0.3282.167 brought the Play Store to the Acer and we have confirmed this on a personal device.

The Acer CB-571 comes in a number of configurations including a Celeron 3205U, Core i3 and Core i5 and it looks like they were all included in the update. If you’re the proud owner of one of these beauties, it’s time to head to the settings menu and mash that “check for updates” button.

The addition of the Play Store to the Acer Chromebook 15 is one that is long overdue but it’s a good sign that the update should be coming down the pipeline for more devices in the near future. The official developer list has not updated to reflect the Acer’s Stable status so it’s likely there are other Chromebooks that have or will be getting Android apps over the next few weeks.

With any luck, we could see the list of “planned” devices getting some love before or around Google I/O in early May. Fingers crossed that the list will come to completion well before the end of the year. It’s been a long, long road but we’re getting there.

