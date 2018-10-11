New Acer Chromebook 14 Passes Through FCC

It wasn’t long ago that we reported on an updated version of the much-beloved Acer Chromebook 14. The original was an under-powered but beautiful machine that we’ve longed to see updated. When we saw the update being planned, we were hoping the wait for the device wouldn’t be long, and it now appears the release is just on the horizon.

If you remember Gabriel’s original post, the new version of the Acer Chromebook 14 will include:

1920×1080 FullHD IPS display(optional touchscreen)

Intel Celeron N3450 or Pentium N4200

All-aluminum chassis

4GB or 8GB RAM

32GB or 64GB Storage

Gorilla Glass trackpad

HDR webcam

2 x USB-C

2 x USB -A

MicroSD card slot

Backlit keyboard

up to 12-hour battery life

With those specs and that build, this will make a fantastic and easy-to-recommend Chromebook at only $349. Assuming the $349 model is the Celeron/4GB/32GB, we should expect the Pentium/8GB/64GB to be a $150 price jump. Still, with all that list includes, that would be a great price.

Today’s news has us excited that the release of this new Chromebook may be very soon, indeed. Kevin Tofel over at About Chromebooks has come across the Acer Chromebook 14 passing through the FCC on its way to the US. You can see the actual label from the FCC here:

It shouldn’t be long before we see a review unit in the office at this point, and assuming the spec sheet produces what we’re expecting, this could end up being a fantastic mid-range Chromebook from Acer.

Now we just need to know when that Acer Spin 13 is going to show up!