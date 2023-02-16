It will soon be much quicker for your children to switch to YouTube Kids in the living room

In order to swap over to your child’s Google TV profile, you have to use your remote to navigate to the top-right of the UI where the switcher exists. My son generally has to move over from my profile to his own and then open the YouTube Kids app to start watching something that interests him. This entire process takes a few moments, but today, Google announced via an email sent out to users that it would be streamlining this experience.

Over the next few weeks, the company will let you choose your child’s YouTube Kids profile from the YouTube app on your profile and quickly transition over to their content, providing them with a more appropriate video feed. This cuts out all of the extra system-level account switching and gets them right into the action.

If you already have YouTube’s new Supervised experience set up on a desktop for the kids, you will, no doubt, be familiar with this method, but the update adds the same functionality and ease of use to smart TVs, streaming devices, and game consoles.

I have my own thoughts about how unsafe YouTube Kids can be for your little ones, and I’ve personally shifted my son away from it because of its questionable content and algorithm choices, but if you’re still utilizing this service for your kiddos, the good news is that they will soon be able to spin up their Minecraft videos without fumbling too much with the remote or controller.

