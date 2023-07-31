New leak reveals Pixel Watch 2 exclusive watch faces

With the first Pixel Watch, the general consensus is that Google did a great job for a first-gen product. The watch is beautiful and – for me, at least – the seamless and user-friendly UI is something I miss on a daily basis now that I’m on a Galaxy Watch 5. As Google tends to do, they really honed the software experience on their first in-house smartwatch, and we’d expect that to continue with the Pixel Watch 2.

Part of any smartwatch’s UI clearly comes down to watch faces that come with the device out of the box. And from minimalistic to complex, the Pixel Watch came with enough options that I never really went looking for 3rd-party faces when I was using the watch. And those around me with it haven’t, either.

We’d expect Google to continue this trend with the next Pixel Watch, and now we have leaked info that shows us four new additions to the excellent Pixel Watch face library. And it seems that – at least for the time being – these new faces will be exclusive to the newer Pixel Watch 2. Thanks to an anonymous source inside Google (via Android Authority), let’s look at the the Pixel Watch 2’s four new highly-configurable watch face options.

Accessible

The first new watch face is called Accessible, designed with simplicity and legibility at its core. It shares design elements with existing watch faces but with less visual clutter. The Accessible watch face presents four unique variants – Circular, Linear, Stacked Time, and Just Time – catering to different preferences for time display and feature arrangement.

Circular Linear Stacked Time Just Time

Arc

Arc is the perfect watch face for users who demand a high degree of utility and customization from their smartwatch. With several options, including a choice of indices, variant selection, and a toggle for the second hand, Arc allows users to really dig in and adjust the watch face to their liking. There are six unique variants with varying complication slots and display elements, letting users choose from Max, Minimal, or Numerals layout and two or four flat complication slots.

Max Two Minimal Two Numerals Two Max Four Minimal Four Numerals Four

Bold Digital

The Bold Digital watch face is inspired by the lock screen clocks on Pixel phones running Android 14. With its bold, overlapping font and color variations, Bold Digital brings a fun, modern, digital aesthetic. It comes in two variants: Just Time and Radial, with the latter offering three circular complication slots for additional information.

Just Time Just Time Radial Radial

Analog Bold

The last new watch face – Analog Bold – brings a more traditional touch. It’s an analog watch face with a filled hour hand and bold numerals, offering a range of customizable options, including the number of complication slots and the display of the current date. You can also configure the style of the dashes and whether the numbers should be rounded, too.

Dynamic Coloring for all the new faces

Google is also adding more ways to personalize the Pixel Watch 2 with color. The new watch faces come with various colors to choose from just like before, but with the Pixel Watch 2, we’ll also be getting dynamic theming; allowing users to extract colors from the active watch face and apply them throughout the UI. Even the boot animation will adopt this dynamic coloring, reflecting the same color consistency as Google Pixel phones. I’m hoping that we’ll even have the option to pull colors from the theme on a linked Pixel phone, too, but that isn’t for certain. Though four new watch faces may not seem like a ton, the extensive customization and color theming will make for a substantial addition to the look and feel of Google’s second smartwatch, and if you are like me, it’s an exciting time to be a fan of Google hardware.

Newsletter Signup