If you just got a new Chromebook, here are 10 things you need to know to get started [VIDEO]

We spend a great deal of time here at Chrome Unboxed looking to the future, uncovering new devices and unearthing upcoming features for Chromebooks. We spend an equally-large amount of our time helping new users understand and make the most of their devices. Whether you have a Chromebook or Chromebox, a tablet, convertible or a clamshell, there are tips and tricks that can make using your Chrome OS device a more seamless and enjoyable experience.

Part of this effort is our newer series titled “Chromebook Tip Tuesdays” where we are planning a slew of videos over the next year or so that highlight helpful tips and tricks you can leverage on your Chromebook. While this will eventually become a treasure trove of great tips, we also realized this time last year that there are some unchanging, timeless things you need to know about Chrome OS to really take advantage of all your Chromebook is great at.

With that in mind, we put together a video that highlights 10 must-know things you should have at your disposal if you are new to Chromebooks and Chrome OS. This video is far from an exhaustive list of everything to know about Chromebooks, but it is a fantastic place to start and get yourself situated in what is a new way to compute for many users. Here’s the list of things we cover:

Powering up after unboxing

Google Account creation

How to use all your ports

Navigate your settings

Use an extended display

Use your keyboard shortcuts

Use your trackpad gestures

The tablet UI vs. desktop UI

Use Android and Linux apps

Powerwash and factory reset

Part of the experience of using a new device is searching around and finding out how to do all the stuff you need to do. That’s a fun voyage of discovery until you really need to just get a few things done. At that point, it can quickly become a headache. We’re hopeful that this video can help you navigate the settings and extras that come packed in with your new Chromebook so you can get on with whatever it is you want to do. Merry Christmas to those who celebrate and a very Happy New Year to you!