New Chrome features help increase online security and data control

Google has long been committed to providing a secure and private browsing experience with Chrome across multiple platforms. With some new updates, they’re taking things a step further. Chrome’s newest features aim to empower you with even more control over your online activities, offering enhanced protection from threats and greater management of your personal data.

Safety Check gets an upgrade

The revamped Safety Check feature is the heart of these updates, working in the background to keep you safe online. It’s no longer just about scanning, however; it’s about taking action. If Safety Check detects that you haven’t visited a site in a while, it will automatically revoke any permissions you’ve granted it. It will also flag notifications from sites that might be trying to trick you into granting unnecessary access.

For desktop users, Safety Check will also take a closer look at your installed extensions, notifying you of any that might pose a security risk. It will then provide a quick and easy way to remove those extensions directly from the notification panel. I love this one!

Of course, the classic Safety Check features are still present as well. It will continue to ensure you’re running the latest version of Chrome, scan your passwords for potential breaches, and offer the ability to enable Google Safe Browsing protections.

Unsubscribe from annoying notifications with just a tap

Tired of those persistent website notifications clogging up your notification area? Chrome’s new feature makes it effortless to unsubscribe and clean those up. On Pixel devices (and soon on other Android devices), simply tap the “Unsubscribe” button directly on the notification to stop receiving those pesky alerts. This streamlined approach has already led to a significant decrease in notification volume on supported devices, and its broader rollout promises even more peace and quiet.

One-Time Permissions for Increased Privacy

Chrome’s one-time permissions feature offers an extra layer of control over the data you share with websites. Now, on both Android and desktop, you can choose to grant sensitive permissions like camera or microphone access just once. Once you navigate away from the site, Chrome will automatically revoke these permissions, requiring explicit reauthorization for future visits. This granular control allows you to enjoy website features without sacrificing your online privacy.

These latest features demonstrate Chrome’s dedication to evolving alongside the always-moving target of security on the web. With automatic threat detection, simplified notification management, and enhanced privacy controls, we can all feel a bit more peace of mind as we navigate the internet.