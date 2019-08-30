Core M3 ASUS Chromebook C425 shows up out of nowhere

ASUS’ Chromebook C434 has been labeled by some the best Chromebook of 2019. There may be room for disagreement there but one thing for sure, it checks off just about every box you can imagine when shopping for an attractive and powerful convertible Chromebook. While ASUS has continued to push out numerous new Chromebook models, one specific selection has been lacking. A Premium Clamshell.

As a matter of fact, ASUS has NEVER released a clamshell Chromebook with a Core processor. That is, until now. It doesn’t look as if there has been an official announcement but the ASUS Chromebook C425 just popped up in an Amazon listing. The Core m3 Clamshell has a striking resemblance to the convertible C434 and the spec sheet is a mirror image of the 8GB version of that same device. Here’s a closer look:

Asus Chromebook C425

Chrome OS

Intel 8th gen Core m3-8100Y

8GB RAM

14″ FHD 4-Way NanoEdge Display 1920 x 1080 (non-touch)

180-degree fold-flat hinge

2 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A 3.1, MicroSD and audio jack

2.87 pounds (1.31Kg)

full-size backlit keyboard with 6″ trackpad

All in all, the C425 appears to be a non-convertible clone of the C434. Coming in at $499, it’s a compelling device for someone wanting the finer touches of a premium device without the 2-in-1 form-factor. We’ll be checking in with ASUS to see when the official announcement will come but chances are good that it will be next at IFA Berlin. Stay tuned for more details. If you’re in the market for a device like the C425, Amazon is stocked and ready to fulfill your order. Enjoy.

ASUS Chromebook C425 Core m3/8GB