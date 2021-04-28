Neverware offers free CloudReady licenses with Chrome EDU or Enterprise Upgrades

Last December, Google acquired the Neverware and along with it, the companies popular software platform that essentially turns aging PCs into Chromebooks. For over half a decade, Neverware’s CloudReady software has afforded companies and educational institutions a low-cost solution to utilize the core elements of Chromium OS while still leveraging the power of the Google Admin Console and managed devices. Google’s acquisition of Neverware was a long-time company with Alphabet being one of the company’s lead investors in 2019. The partnership makes perfect sense. Google has captured the majority of the EDU market share with Chromebook hardware and now, it can extend that reach by offering inexpensive ways to keep the Chrome OS ecosystem while recycling PCs that would otherwise be scrap. Win/win/win.

The merging of these two platforms has already begun to flesh out and Neverware is now offering a very lucrative deal to users in the Enterprise and Educations sectors. From now until July 8, qualifying customers can purchase twenty or more Chrome Enterprise or Education Upgrades needed to manage devices via the Admin Console and they will receive an equal number of CloudReady licenses good for one year from the date of deployment.

Now through July 8, businesses and schools can expand their cloud deployments with CloudReady and Chrome OS while saving even more of their IT budgets. Here’s how to get started! https://t.co/ipDrOKFU2H — Neverware (@neverware) April 19, 2021

Schools and businesses that run on the Google Admin Console have to have management licenses. Why not get some really good software on top of that for absolutely nothing. Chances are good that you may have some old Windows hardware around that’s perfectly capable of running CloudReady with ease and it’s a great way to test out the platform with zero risks. At the end of the first year, you can opt to purchase continuing licenses for the CloudReady devices or simply transfer the Chrome Upgrades to other Chrome OS devices. To learn more or apply for the promotion, check out Neverware at the link below.

CloudReady promotion for Enterprise and EDU