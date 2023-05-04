Google’s Apple AirTag competitor to be called ‘Nest Locator Tag’, makes its first appearance

As we previously covered, Google is working on an Apple AirTag competitor that will be used to help you keep track of your belongings like keys or luggage using a UWB Bluetooth signal. Now, discovered within the Material Icons reference page Google provides for developers is an icon for a “Nest Locator Tag”.

Kuba Wojciechowski had previously rumored that Google’s tracker would be a part of the Nest family, but at the time, it wasn’t certain. Now, thanks to @neil_rahmouni on Twitter, it looks like this is true, and the “Nest Locator Tag” has an icon.

Interestingly, this icon looks identical to the current Nest Tag used by Nest Secure users to quickly enable or disable their at-home security system (which is now largely deprecated thanks to Google’s ADT partnership and self-setup system that was recently released). Because this is an official Google-owned page and the text literally says “Nest Locator Tag”, it’s pretty clear that the company is looking to repurpose the base design of the aforementioned Nest Secure Tags.

We’ll keep you up-to-date on the development of this new accessory, and I’m sure we’ll see an official announcement in the near future, but until then, let me know in the comments if you would use one of these on your luggage or on other belongings to keep track of them.

