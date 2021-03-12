Some users have no audio on their Nest Hubs until they reboot and Google is working on a fix

For those of you who own a Google Nest Hub, and that’s likely many of you, you may have encountered an issue where your device simply stops outputting sound without any logical reason. A user who goes by Bjorn van Gool posted about a month ago that his Nest Hub was doing exactly that, and since then, many others have had the same thing occur for them. The problem has been noticed by a Community Specialist at Google named Muddi over on the Google Nest Help forums.

Hey everyone,



Just a quick update. Our team is aware of this issue and is currently looking into the issue at hand. We appreciate everyone for providing all the information needed, and this will be shared with the team.



For those users who haven’t send their feedback yet, please do so by using the keywords: “GHT3 Nest display no sound”. For more instructions on how to send feedback via your Google Home, please click this link.



I’ll hop back on this thread once I have some more details to share. Cheers!



Muddi Google Nest Help

After collecting plenty of feedback from users, and helping them troubleshoot the issue, Muddi has stated that Google is working on a fix. Until it rolls out (who knows how long it will take since they just started triaging the problem) it seems that the only way to rectify it at this time is to reboot the device. However, this only works for a short time before the sound goes out again entirely. Bjorn says that it’s been happening on and off since January! Obviously, those affected are quite frustrated because it means that while they can talk to the Assistant through the Hub, they can’t receive audible responses for things like timers, and alarms (it’s often used as a bedside alarm clock), and can’t hear music or videos whatsoever – It’s an accessibility nightmare and makes cooking or cleaning dishes in the kitchen no fun at all.

Even though the problem is affecting a smaller percentage of users, it still equates to a lot of people. Most who reported that they have no sound are running firmware version 241809. I can confidently say that I’ve been directly affected by this recently as well, but I really didn’t think much of it at the time. My son mostly uses the hub for entertainment with the new Family Tab until we decide to cook a recipe using the device’s step-by-step instructions. Are you in the category of Nest Hub owners who are dealing with this problem right now? Let us know in the comments section and know that we will update this article once things have