New clock face designs could be coming to Nest Hub devices

A Redditor by the name of cermoe just happened upon some new clock faces for their Lenovo smart clock while digging in its Photo Frame settings. They appear here in Spanish for this particular user because of the language they have their device set to, and you can see below that they mean “Timeless – Dark”, “Timeless – Light”, and “Weather” respectively. The Timeless clock face has a nice pastel coloring, and the weather face looks pretty standard and boring in my opinion.

Interestingly enough, these new wallpapers are actually optimized for displays larger than the Lenovo smart clock itself. In fact, they’re big enough to appear on 7″ devices and larger – like the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max! This has led to speculation that they may very well be coming to these other devices before long. While the weather wallpaper shows the temperature and condition, there’s still no sign of the date appearing on any of these – something that’s left many disappointed.

As of right now, these new designs don’t actually work yet. Either way, it’s been a while since they’ve been refreshed, so it’s a welcome change. The Nest Hub UI has undergone quite a bit of change this year – from gaining dark mode, sticky notes, and even the weather frog mascot. Google has done a lot of work on the software since its release, and they’ve been pretty good about bringing features that benefit not only individuals but also families.

These new clock faces are nice and all, but I can’t wait to see what they come up with next! Let us know in the comments what features you would like to have on your smart display in the coming year. What do you think about the wallpapers that may be on their way? I think it would be interesting if they created a clock face creation tool like Wear OS has.