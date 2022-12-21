You can get the excellent Nest Audio smart speaker for just $75 right now

The Nest Audio is one of those small devices that, if you don’t think about it on purpose, you just forget it is there. We have a few in the office and literally depend on them to do their job every single day without much fuss. With great sound, a simple interface, and an aesthetic that blends in just about anywhere, I’ve really loved having the Nest Audio around as a constant music listening companion.

While I’d contend that $99 for a speaker that sounds this great, stays easily connected, and even gives you all the latest Google Assistant tricks is a perfectly-fine price, it only gets better when you knock 25% off of that. Right now, at all sorts of places, you can get that exact deal and $75 for something this useful is absolutely worth considering.

While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve yet seen on the Nest Hub, it is pretty close and most definitely makes this speaker a consideration not only for holiday gift giving, but for a personal purchase as well. While not on the level of our beloved – and also much larger – Google Home Max, the Nest Audio delivers most of what you need in a connected speaker. Pairing a few of them up really creates a wide, rich sound bed, too, so you might even consider snagging a couple of them.

It looks like this deal will run through December 24th, so if you’re in the market for a great smart speaker, you might want to jump on this deal sooner than later. Since this deal is the exact same across all retailers right now, it is likely being pushed by Google, so when they say it ends on the 24th, it will likely end everywhere. That still gives you a few days to take advantage, so go grab one at $75 while you can.

