Nest Audio for just $50 is a steal with the Assistant upgrade on the way

The Google Nest Audio might have been around since 2020, but let me tell you, it’s still the best sounding option in Google’s smart home speaker lineup that you can buy right now (RIP Max). And although the Google Assistant has been lacking for a while now, an upgraded Google assistant with Gemini is on the way, which should make these smart speakers much more useful. And right now, Walmart and Best Buy are both currently offering it for a jaw-dropping $49.99 (originally $99.99), marking the lowest I’ve ever seen! If you’ve been looking for a great sounding smart speaker and want to try out the upgraded Google Assistant coming soon, now’s the time to snag the Nest Audio.

As for the device itself, the first thing you’ll probably notice about the Nest Audio is its size. It’s a bit of a unit compared to other smart speakers, but in the speaker world, bigger often means better. Google has crammed some serious tech into this thing, and since it’s designed to stay put, the size and weight aren’t really an issue.

We’re talking a 75mm woofer and 19mm tweeter combo that delivers balanced sound with crisp highs. You can stream music over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi with Google Cast, and naturally, it has the Google Assistant built-in. You can also group it with other Google speakers for a whole-home audio experience or pair two of them for stereo sound. You can watch our full review here if you want all the details.

And speaking of the Google Assistant, this is where the Nest Audio is getting a big upgrade soon. Earlier this month, Google announced that they are supercharging the Assistant with Gemini AI and hopefully Gemini Live powers. If you caught the Gemini Live demo at their hardware event, you know this could be a game-changer for smart home interactions. Google says that want the new Google Assistant to be more natural and conversational on smart home devices.

With Gemini technology, we’re also reimagining what your home assistant can do with just your voice. This will improve Google Assistant on your Nest speakers and displays, making it more natural and helpful for everyone in your home. The upgraded Google Assistant will be able to better understand you, so you can chat more naturally, and easily go back and forth or ask follow-up questions.

– Anish Kattukaran – Senior Director, Google Home & Nest

The Nest Audio might be a few years old, but at this price and with the upgraded Google Assistant coming soon, it’s a steal, especially if you’re already plugged into the Google ecosystem. If you’re looking for a smart speaker that prioritizes audio quality, this is the absolute best value for your money right now. Don’t miss out on this deal!