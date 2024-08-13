Google’s Gemini just got a massive upgrade today

Google has just announced a slew of new features for its AI assistant, Gemini, that promise to make it even more helpful and versatile. The updates focus on enhancing natural conversations, expanding app integrations, and improving the overall user experience. Paired up with all the new hardware launched today, this Gemini update is one of the most compelling yet.

Gemini Live for natural conversation

Probably the most exciting addition is Gemini Live, a new mobile conversational experience that allows for free-flowing chats with the AI. You can brainstorm ideas, practice for important conversations, or simply have a casual chat. Gemini Live also supports hands-free operation, so you can continue your conversation even when your phone is locked or in the background.

To make interactions feel even more natural, Gemini now offers 10 new voices to choose from, too, so you can really personalize the tone and style of the assistant you are chatting with.

https://youtu.be/WSo5Y34dATw

Enhanced App Integrations

Gemini is becoming even more helpful by integrating with a wider range of Google apps and tools. New extensions are being launched for Keep, Tasks, Utilities, and YouTube Music, enabling you to seamlessly perform tasks across different services. For instance, you can ask Gemini to find a recipe from your Gmail and add the ingredients to your Keep shopping list.

Android-Specific Enhancements

Gemini is deeply integrated into the Android experience, offering context-aware capabilities that are unique to the platform. You can access Gemini by long-pressing the power button or saying “Hey Google,” and it can even help you with tasks related to what’s currently on your screen.

https://youtu.be/7nRi5u1W0t0

Speed and Quality

Google is committed to improving the speed and quality of Gemini’s responses with this update. They have incorporated new models like Gemini 1.5 Flash that are faster and provide more accurate information, and in the coming months, they plan to launch deeper integrations with Google Home, Phone, and Messages as well.

Google believes that the helpfulness of AI-powered assistants far outweighs their challenges. With these new features, Gemini is well positioned to become an even more integral part of our users’ lives, offering assistance and support in truly helpful ways that feel more grounded and legitimate than before. Look for it all to begin arriving as soon as today!