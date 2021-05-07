Nest Thermostat unusable via Google Home app for some thanks to account migration bug

According to a handful of Reddit and Twitter users, their Google Home app is giving them the runaround while they try to use their Nest Thermostat. Instead of allowing them to change the temperature, it’s asking them to migrate their account from the Nest app to the Google Home app. The only problem is that once they follow the instructions on screen, they’re presented with the same exact request – over and over again! It’s basically Groundhog’s Day for Nest users.

9to5Google’s own Ben Schoon documented this and provided a video clip of it happening to him since he was also a victim of the problem. Sadly, this was days ago, yet the issue persists! Though many have spoken out about it on Reddit and Twitter as I previously mentioned, I have yet to see Google officially respond. All I could find was a tweet response from the Made By Google team, but it was only meant to open a dialogue with a user on the matter so they could attempt a fix in private.

Hey Ken, thanks for your tweet. We're sorry to know about what's happening. Could you tell us what country you're in? Also, which Nest thermostat are you using (Nest Learning Thermostat or Nest Thermostat E)? — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) May 5, 2021

Luckily, this isn’t occurring for anyone with Nest cameras – just thermostats, but those who want to change the temperature will have to kick it old school, but they also won’t be able to modify the comfort level for their home if they’re out and about. The primary device that many are seeing this happen on is the Nest Thermostat E, but some are reporting issues with account migration who have the newest version of the hardware installed.

The user above in the tweet by the name of Ken was able to bypass the brick wall by factory resetting his thermostat three times and spending several hours troubleshooting, but there’s no clear reason why a Nest migration was being forced on users who have already migrated over to the Google Home app in the first place. Perhaps Google is testing something on the back end.

Are you experiencing this weird bug in the Google Home app? If so, which Nest Thermostat generation do you have installed? I’m interested in gauging how widespread this may be, and I hope that Google responds in a more official capacity soon. Going this long without providing some sort of statement on the issue is not a good look, and I hope they have a fix inbound!