Nab this rugged Chromebook E3 on sale and score 6-months of Disney+ for free

One of the latest perks for new Chromebook owners is a 3-month free trial to Disney+, the much-anticipated streaming platform that arrived just last month to the tune of 10 million+ subscribers. If you happen to be in the market for a rugged device and looking for a great deal, Sector Five has knocked $80 off the price of their quad-core Chromebook E3 and they’re tossing in an extra 6 months of Disney+ on the house.

The Sector Five Chromebook E3 has been one of our favorite EDU devices thanks to its sturdy build and competitive price. The Intel Apollo Lake Chromebook features a spill-resistant keyboard, reinforced chassis and hinges and a multi-touch display that makes it the perfect device to stand up to the wear and tear of the younger ones around your home.

Normally priced at $349, the Sector Five can be yours all Cyber Week for only $269 and buyers will get a pre-paid gift card to cover the cost of Disney+ for six months($42 value). Here’s a closer look at the Sector Five Chromebook E3.

Unboxing the Sector 5 E3 Chromebook One of the latest perks for new Chromebook owners is a 3-month free trial to Disney+, the much-anticipated streaming platform that arrived just last month to the tune of 10 million+ subscribers. If you happen to be in the market for a rugged device and looking for a great deal, Sector Five has knock

Sector Five Chromebook E3

Chrome OS

Intel quad-core N3450 processor

4GB RAM

32GB eMMC storage

180-degree hinge

11.6″ multi-touch HD display

reinforced drop-tested chassis

spill-resistant keyboard

2 x USB-C, 2 x USB-A, MicroSD, 3.5mm audio and Kensington lock

Android and Linux app ready

Auto Update Policy date: June 2024

You can head over to Sector Five to learn more and grab this deal before it’s gone.

Sector Five Chromebook E3