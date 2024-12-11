My favorite Google TV hardware is finally on sale and just $39

Expand your Chromebook storage

I’ve waited a long time for this one. Though the Onn. Google TV 4K Pro has been attractively priced since its release, I’ve been patiently waiting for it to go on sale at least a little bit. We have one on our main TV here in the office and I’m reminded daily how good this little streaming box is. The speed and stability of it are things I miss when I go home to my laggy Chromecast with Google TV, and I’ve always thought that a small sale could go a long way towards sweetening the pot on this one.

And now, it’s happening! Over at Walmart, the Onn. Google TV 4K Pro is $10 off, bringing the asking price down to just $39. And for what you are getting in this package, that’s an insanely good deal.

Remember, the Onn. 4K Pro is also equipped with microphones on the device itself, so it can act as a pseudo-smart device, answering queries and changing channels based on a remote-free voice command. A quick “Hey Google” and you can call up all sorts of videos and services using just your voice without the need of any button presses on the remote.

In a bubble, $10 off is only mildly tempting; but $10 off of a $50 item is a big deal, and getting this fantastic streaming box for $39 is definitely worth your time. With us being right at 2 weeks away from Christmas, this could be a fantastic addition to your gift giving arsenal for a very reasonable price. It hasn’t been on sale until now, and it frankly hasn’t needed to be. But it is for a likely-limited time, so don’t miss out on it!

Xremove ads

