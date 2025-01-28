More YouTube Premium experimental features are here for you to try

YouTube Premium subscribers are in for a bit of a treat. The platform is rolling out a series of new experimental features designed to enhance the viewing experience, along with a pot-sweetening bundle deal for Google One users.

YouTube Premium users can now enjoy early access to several experimental new features. These include high-fidelity audio with a 256kbps bitrate, picture-in-picture mode for Shorts on iOS devices, and the ability to automatically download recommended Shorts for offline viewing.

The AI-powered skipping feature, which allows users to jump to the most replayed parts of a video, is also making its way to web browsers after being introduced on mobile last year. And coming soon, mobile users can look forward to expanded playback speed options with up to 4x speed.

Perhaps the most welcome change is the ability for Premium users to test multiple experimental features concurrently. Previously, users were limited to testing just one at a time, but moving forward, you can simply turn them all on and give each one a spin whenever you feel compelled to do so.

Google One bundle

In addition to the new features, YouTube is also offering a bundle deal that makes Premium more affordable when combined with a Google One subscription. Users with a Google One Premium plan (starting at $9.99 per month for 2TB) or higher can now enjoy a $2 monthly discount on YouTube Premium, effectively bringing the price back down to 2023 levels.

It’s a nice perk for sure, and all of these latest updates demonstrate why many people continue to keep their YouTube Premium subscription amid cancelling others. And if they continue offering users more value and customization options, I think that trend will continue. As we all now have to juggle and decide which streaming services to keep and which to dump, YouTube needs to continue adding more value, and added features like these are a great way to do it.