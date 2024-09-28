More upgrades to really leverage NotebookLM for audio and video files

NotebookLM, Google’s AI research companion, just got another pretty sizable upgrade. You can now add YouTube videos and audio files directly into your notebooks, opening up a whole new world of learning possibilities without having to find workarounds to do so.

Insights from YouTube video

You can now upload a YouTube lecture and NotebookLM will summarize key concepts and provide in-depth exploration with citations linked to the transcript. You can even compare perspectives across multiple videos on a specific topic – all without leaving the notebook. That’s wild, right?

advertisement

Insights from audio files

Got audio recordings? NotebookLM can search through those vocal conversations, so you can quickly find specific information from the transcribed conversations without you needing to listen to the entire file. It’s perfect for streamlining team projects or creating comprehensive study guides from class recordings.

Share your discoveries

Two weeks ago, NotebookLM introduced one-tap Audio Overviews. Now, you can easily share these overviews (AI podcasts if we’re being honest) with a public link, making collaboration a breeze. If you haven’t already, go check out Joe’s post about this the Audio Overviews and you’ll realize how awesome it is to be able to export those moving forward.

advertisement

Try it yourself

To try out these new features, just follow these steps:

Go to NotebookLM Create a new notebook Add a public YouTube URL or audio file Generate an Audio Overview Once the Audio Overview is ready, tap share

As always, your personal data is never used to train NotebookLM. It’s your notebook, your data, your peace of mind. So what are you waiting for? Hop over to NotebookLM and see how these new features can supercharge your learning journey.

advertisement