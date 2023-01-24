More organizations are adopting Chromebooks, thanks to Cameyo

In recent years, the push for cloud-based solutions for enterprise and small businesses has expanded exponentially. As companies look to break free from the lock-in of legacy software and antiquated infrastructure, bridging the gap between physical, on-device applications and fully web-based workflows has become an industry in and of itself.

Virtual machines and remote desktop clients have long been the go-to solution for businesses that are making the move to the cloud but still rely on specific executable software to keep things up and running. Unfortunately, most of these solutions are as antiquated as the software they’re running and the execution can oftentimes be less than optimal due to the numerous pieces required to deliver a full PC desktop operating system virtually.

What’s the solution?

Obviously, we here at Chrome Unboxed are firm believers that ChromeOS is the answer to many of life’s computing questions and the enterprise sector happens to be one of the areas to which Chromebooks bring the most benefits. From its cloud-centric nature to its hardened, practically uncompromisable design, ChromeOS is the perfect operating system for companies looking to fully embrace the cloud.

Paired with Google Workspace and the plethora of apps available in the Workspace Marketplace, ChromeOS offers solutions for nearly any use case or application for businesses of any size. Yes, Chromebooks are making a major impact in the workplace but ChromeOS devices are but one factor in the equation. The aforementioned legacy software is still a necessity for many businesses and one company is changing the way many of these companies approach app delivery. So, what’s the solution?

Meet Cameyo

Cameyo has revolutionized the way that businesses access and deliver software applications by removing the cumbersome and often clunky framework that comes with virtually delivering a full operating system.

Cameyo’s Virtual App Delivery (VAD) platform allows businesses to access mission critical Windows applications, Linux packages and even internal web apps from the web on any device at any time. By removing the Windows desktop environment, Cameyo is able to deliver near-native performance for many legacy applications that small and large businesses alike need for daily operations. Since the Cameyo VAD is based on delivery via the web, it pairs perfectly with the lightweight, cloud-centric nature of Chromebooks and other ChromeOS devices.

Interested in learning more about Cameyo? You can sign up for a free trial and an exclusive starter package just for Chrome Unboxed readers at the link below. Try Cameyo for free

Accelerating ChromeOS adoption

As more and more businesses look to the cloud, Cameyo is aiding in the accelerated adoption of ChromeOS devices by giving users the ability to move on from Windows OS while preserving access to the remaining Windows apps they still rely on.

Ease of management via Google’s Workspace Admin console is another way in which ChromeOS is beneficial. One of Cameyo’s many integration points with Google includes Google Admin console, making it simple for IT teams to deliver all of the business-critical apps their people need as PWAs directly to users’ devices at scale. Reduced management hours and the ability to remotely deploy devices (and with Cameyo, apps) in mass make Chromebooks a cost-effective solution that can potentially save companies hundreds of thousands of dollars over time.

The savings don’t stop there. If companies can seamlessly shift to a cloud-based infrastructure, Chromebooks offer up numerous money-saving benefits such as significantly reduced software licensing costs, less expensive hardware and longer real-world hardware life cycles than traditional PCs. One study estimated that a “medium-sized” business with an annual revenue of approximately 50 million dollars could save as much as 1.5 million dollars over a three year period by deploying Chromebooks and managing operations in the cloud.

Most traditional virtual desktop solutions are often lacking in efficiency and very unfriendly for the end user but worst of all, they can be quite expensive. Over the expanse of a fleet of devices, these archaic app delivery methods can quickly eat away the savings produced by ChromeOS adoption and that’s where Cameyo’s VAD solution comes in. Companies are able to deliver just the apps needed for operations without the costly overhead of a full-blown operating system delivered from the cloud. Here’s what one client had to say about the move to ChromeOS and the advantages of Cameyo over traditional virtual desktop solutions:

“ We were very excited about moving to Chromebooks and taking advantage of the security and ease of management that Chrome OS and Google Workspace are known for – but we also have five legacy Windows applications that we rely on to run our business… So we could not make the move to Chromebooks without enabling access to those apps.” – Adam Nerell, Head of IT for Klarahill

This is a common theme in enterprise circles. Most companies are ready to take the leap to a more secure and flexible way of doing business but many simply don’t know how to cut ties with legacy systems. Thanks to Cameyo, Klarahill was able to make the transition while continuing to utilize necessary applications crucial to running their business.

“The reality is that most companies simply need a secure, cost-effective way to deliver a handful of business-critical Windows and web applications to any device, from the browser. Cameyo is the simplest, most secure, and most cost-effective Virtual App Delivery solution we’ve experienced, and we knew this would be a perfect fit for Klarahill.” – Adam Nerell

Ur&Penn

For eighty years, Ur&Penn has been a leading watch and jewelry retailer throughout Sweden, with 126 retail stores throughout Sweden and Finland. The company experienced similar growing pains when attempting to migrate from Windows PCs to Chromebooks at the company’s headquarters. Attempts to make this move with two industry-leading virtual desktop solutions proved to be not only expensive but difficult to implement. Then, Ur&Penn discovered Cameyo.

“The first thing we noticed when we started our free trial was that Cameyo was truly built from scratch to be a cloud solution, whereas Citrix has clearly just taken their old technology and tried to push it into the cloud,” – Emir Saffar, CIO at Ur&Penn

Saffar went on to detail the numerous advantages of using Cameyo along with ChromeOS for Virtual App Delivery.

Simplicity – “Unlike Nutanix Xi Frame and Citrix XenApp, there is no complicated infrastructure to deploy and manage. Not only were we up and running with Cameyo in less than three hours, but we can also deploy new apps almost instantly. We never have to re-image or deal with a Golden Image. Cameyo could not be easier.”

“Unlike Nutanix Xi Frame and Citrix XenApp, there is no complicated infrastructure to deploy and manage. Not only were we up and running with Cameyo in less than three hours, but we can also deploy new apps almost instantly. We never have to re-image or deal with a Golden Image. Cameyo could not be easier.” Integration – “As a Google Workspace customer, we love how integrated Cameyo is with Google. We don’t have to configure a thing – everyone simply logs in with their Google account info, and they instantly have access to all of their applications. Since we already had all of our staff in user groups, Cameyo automatically imported all of that. There was no additional work we needed to do. Also, we didn’t want employees to save files locally on their Chromebooks. Cameyo made it easy to configure so that all work is automatically saved to each user’s Google Drive.”

– “As a Google Workspace customer, we love how integrated Cameyo is with Google. We don’t have to configure a thing – everyone simply logs in with their Google account info, and they instantly have access to all of their applications. Since we already had all of our staff in user groups, Cameyo automatically imported all of that. There was no additional work we needed to do. Also, we didn’t want employees to save files locally on their Chromebooks. Cameyo made it easy to configure so that all work is automatically saved to each user’s Google Drive.” User Experience – “Unlike Nutanix Xi Frame and Citrix XenApp where our employees either couldn’t access their applications at all or were frequently experiencing performance issues and being logged out, Cameyo provides a native application experience with no performance lags, through the browser. From a user experience perspective, they use the same desktop version of the applications they’re used to – but those applications simply run in a browser tab instead of needing to be deployed and managed locally. There’s nothing new to learn on the user’s side.”

– “Unlike Nutanix Xi Frame and Citrix XenApp where our employees either couldn’t access their applications at all or were frequently experiencing performance issues and being logged out, Cameyo provides a native application experience with no performance lags, through the browser. From a user experience perspective, they use the same desktop version of the applications they’re used to – but those applications simply run in a browser tab instead of needing to be deployed and managed locally. There’s nothing new to learn on the user’s side.” Cost – “Right off the bat, Cameyo doesn’t require any complex infrastructure and you don’t need to hire a third-party engineer to set it up – so that’s a huge cost savings right there. Also, since Cameyo is able to support dozens of users per instance instead of an architecture that requires one server for every user, that provides dramatic savings as well.”

Streamlined Migration, Even for the Fortune 500

Thanks to Cameyo’s deep integrations with the Google Admin console and ChromeOS, even Fortune 500 companies like Sanmina, a global leader in integrated manufacturing services, are able to construct a migration strategy that minimizes downtime during the transition to a more-secure and manageable ChromeOS environment.

Sanmina is in the process of migrating all of its 30,000+ employees across North America, Latin America, EMEA, and Asia to Chrome devices, and Cameyo has enabled them to do so while ensuring their people can remain productive and secure from anywhere.

“Cameyo’s platform plays a critical role in enabling our Digital Workplace strategy by removing the legacy application roadblocks that were preventing widespread Chrome adoption here at Sanmina,” said Zúñiga. “Now our employees can seamlessly access all of their business-critical applications – even our ERP apps that aren’t compatible with Chrome devices – right from the browser with Cameyo. Cameyo’s Virtual App Delivery platform is the perfect blend of simplicity, a seamless user experience, and advanced security.”

Sanmina, ChromeOS and Cameyo – Case Study

Thanks to Cameyo’s deep integrations with the Google Admin console and ChromeOS, companies like Nordward are able to construct a migration strategy that minimizes downtime during the transition to a more-secure and manageable ChromeOS environment. A coalition of four leading companies that provide fresh seafood and other food products throughout Scandinavia, Nordward partnered with a Google solutions specialist to create and implement the migration strategy that would prevent any interruptions in day-to-day operations.

“Cameyo played a critical role in enabling our transition to Chrome Enterprise. Without the ability to provide access to our Windows ERP software on ChromeOS devices, we simply would not have been able to make the switch.” – Christian Ahlin, Group Head of IT at Nordward

Nordward, Cameyo and ChromeOS – Case Study

Why Cameyo?

If these testimonials weren’t enough to convince you, here are a few more reasons why Cameyo is a superior solution for virtual app delivery for businesses of any size.

Easy to deploy – Google Admin console integrations allows IT administrators to install and deploy applications in mere minutes. (Massive reductions in development time and costs over traditional virtual desktop solutions.)

No virtual desktops – Rather than delivering a virtual Windows desktop on ChromeOS, users simply access the apps they need either as PWAs or through the browser with Cameyo..

Native UX – Apps can be published as PWAs which make them indistinguishable from native ChromeOS applications and other web apps.

Cameyo is a Chrome Enterprise Recommended virtualization solution.

Accelerates adoptions of ChromeOS for enhanced security, ease of management and versatility.

Whether you’re a billion dollar company or a mom and pops boutique that’s looking to advance your infrastructure with ChromeOS and Google Workspace, Cameyo offers a turnkey solution that gives you everything you need to access your legacy applications seamlessly and in a cost-effective manner. To find out more, you can sign up for a free trial of Cameyo to see just how pain-free the move to ChromeOS can be. As a special gift to our readers, we’ve partnered with Cameyo to give you an exclusive Cameyo quick start guide, an upgraded business trial of Cameyo, and access to a special ChromeOS + Cameyo bundle. You can find all the details and sign up at the link below.

Sponsored content: This content is sponsored. We promote paid ads when they fall in line with the content that our readers have come to expect. The promotions allow us to grow and continue to provide more unique and original content for you, our awesome readers. Chrome Unboxed may receive affiliate commissions when you click a link and make a purchase. This will not affect the price you pay for a product or service.