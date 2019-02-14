Monster Deals From Best Buy: $200 Off Two Premium Chromebooks

We love Chromebooks so inherently, we love Chromebook deals and Best Buy has been killing it as of late in that department. You can still snag the HP Chromebook x360 at the insanely low price of $449 and now, two more premium devices have had their prices slashed by a phenomenal $200.

For the productive types, Lenovo’s Yoga Chromebook offers (alongside Acer’s 15.6″ models) the largest desktop available on a Chromebook and brings the performance of 8th gen Kaby Lake processors.

Additionally, the premium Chromebook transforms into a massive tablet should that form-factor fit your needs. The Best Buy-exclusive model offers an Intel Core i5 8250U processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage.

You will have to forgo the backlit keyboard and 4K resolution but our long-term impressions of this Chromebook are very positive and it’s definitely a good recommendation for those wanting a larger device.

Normally priced at $699, Best Buy is offering My Early Access deals for members that brings the Yoga Chromebook to a squeal-worthy low of $499.

Not a Best Buy member? Guess what? It’s free and the rewards are definitely worth it. Not only to you get early access to savings, Best Buy offers exclusive deals to members and you even get rewards for shopping. I recently made an online purchase from BB and had two $5 discounts sitting in my account that I didn’t even know I had.

Did I mention that it’s free? You can register in stores or at the link below.

Looking for a detachable Chromebook but not willing to fork over the dough for a Pixel Slate? Best Buy has you covered there, as well.

The HP Chromebook x2 is a very capable device that gives you the portability of Pixelbook-size laptop and the versatility of a tablet. At $599, it’s a bit pricey in comparison to the latest flagship models that can be had but when you’re talking $399, it becomes way more appealing.

The 7th gen Core m3 processor comes paired with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and unlike the Pixel Slate, HP includes the detachable keyboard and the HP Active pen. For four hundred dollars, you won’t find a better “total package” than the Chromebook x2.

With more Chromebooks heading down the pike this year, it is great to see the competitive pricing on current premium devices. As Chrome OS expands in the consumer market, these deals will need to become the norm to snag market share from other operating systems. Chrome OS has matured into a capable, versatile platform and we’re excited to see more users adopting Chromebooks as their primary machines.

Don’t forget to grab some freebies from Google if you purchase or have purchased a new Chromebook recently. These are some awesome apps and Google is footing the bill.