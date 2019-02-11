Deal Alert: Get The HP Chromebook x360 For $449

I’ve been known to say it over and over again, and today proves my point even further: these new Chromebooks go on sale often and when they do, they are no-brainer purchases.

Today’s deal is none other than the fantastic HP Chromebook x360. We just finished up our review and I can go ahead and tell you this Chromebook checks nearly all the boxes. We’ll post that video very soon, but you can take a look at our first impressions if you like.

All around, this device is simply fantastic to use. Light, thin, fast, and attractive; the x360 does a lot right. Don’t forget that this Chromebook comes packing the U-series 8th-gen Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, a backlit keyboard, glass trackpad, aluminum build and punchy, bright FHD IPS 14-inch display.

At its regular $599 price, I think it is a great purchase. At $449 – which is what it costs on Best Buy right now – this thing is absolutely a no-brainer. If you are in the market for a Chromebook or have been considering this particular device, stop thinking and go get one. You’ll love it.