Monday Poll: What’s your #1 when buying a new Chromebook?

The holiday shopping season is right around the corner and Chromebook deals are already dropping left and right. While we do our best to highlight the best deals from around the web, our focus generally leans towards sharing the best overall discounts as it applies to the dollar-to-value perspective. That said, most shoppers still have that one particular feature that stands out when they’re considering a new device.

For me, it’s all about the internals. I spend a lot of time tinkering with the Linux containers and testing “unsupported” software and operating systems. I want as much raw power as I can get and since I rarely use my device in tablet mode, I really don’t care if it’s convertible or not. Robby, on the other hand, is all about the display. As long as the screen has good colors and it’s bright enough, other shortcomings are forgivable, for him. Some users absolutely want a detachable device as it will be used as their primary laptop and tablet. Other Chromebook users want a device with ample storage for things like storing photos or installing various Android applications.

Whatever your reason, we want to hear about it. Below, I have some of the common “wants” in a new Chromebook and we’d love for you to vote on your top pick. If you don’t see your want on the list, go ahead and fill it in. This insight will help us be on the lookout for deals that we may have overlooked and it may help you to consider options that were previously on your radar. Mostly, we just love hearing what drives our readers. So, what’s your #1 want?