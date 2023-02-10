Mojang launches Minecraft Trial for Chromebook in select markets

Last month, rumors were swirling that Minecraft may finally be on the way for Chromebook users and I’m not talking about the Education Edition. Without any warning or even an announcement that I can find, those rumors are now a reality as Mojang has officially released a Minecraft Trial for Chromebook in select countries. As stated on the official support page, this limited trial will serve as a test bed to identify bugs and troubleshoot any technical issues.

Minecraft Trial is a free trial version of Minecraft that provides a time-limited, survival-only experience for players. The Minecraft Trial for Chromebook is a version of the trial app that aims to capture platform-specific data for bug fixes and technical troubleshooting. Minecraft Help Desk

Before you get too excited, there are some caveats for accessing the Minecraft Trial for Chromebook. First and foremost, the trial is limited to select regions where Mojang will initially test the platform and gather user input. If you live in one of the countries listed below, you should be able to find the Minecraft Trial app in the Google Play Store from your Chromebook.

India

Australia

Brazil

UAE

Germany

Denmark

Spain

France

Indonesia

Korea

Kuwait

Mexico

Malaysia

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Thailand

Turkey

For the trial version of Minecraft for Chromebooks, you will not need a Microsoft account but that will likely change if and when the app is offered to a broader audience. Additionally, the trial version will only allow users to play Survival Mode. That means no Creative Mode, Realms, Marketplace, etc. There will also be no option for achievements, gamerscore, or multiplayer games.

To play, you will simply need to launch the Android app and select a new trial world. You will have access to 90 minutes of gameplay per session at which point, you will need to start a new trial game to keep playing. While this may seem very limited, Mojang is making it very clear that this app is for testing and squashing bugs. If you’re planning on giving it a try, you can report any issues or suggestions directly to the Minecraft team here.

While limited, I would encourage you to give this a try and submit any feedback you deem noteworthy. It’s clear that Mojang acknowledges the ChromeOS user base and its desire to have a full-blown version of Minecraft. Let’s help them in any way we can to make that a reality. You can find the Minecraft Trial for Chromebook in the Play Store at the link below. Remember, you must be in an eligible region or your device will not install the game.