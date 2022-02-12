Microsoft lures unhappy Workspace legacy free edition users with a steep 365 discount

Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365 wrote a blog post this week that details the company’s sweet, sweet offer for disgruntled Google Workspace legacy free edition users. Microsoft is offering this group 60% off of a 12-month Microsoft 365 Business Basic, Business Standard, or Business Premium subscription, along with any help you and your organization may need to move away from Google.

This is a bold and direct move against Google, and quite honestly, it’s less and less surprising to see companies going at each other’s throats like this as time progresses. In fact, Microsoft has been trying to topple Google for years. Those who remember its “Scroogled” campaign will know this, but it never really seems to work out for the big MS because many people don’t take kindly to the idea of stealing users with blatant and abrasive marketing tactics.

However, there’s no denying that this is a great deal, assuming you’re interested in Microsoft Office products. Do keep in mind that the Android apps with offline support will no longer work on Chromebooks, so switching allegiances means you have to have an ever-present connection – something Google does not require with Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

Microsoft is really trying to push its products at Workspace users, touting that 365 has chat, meet, calling, and collaboration tools for anyone, anywhere. One thing it’s been adamant to shove on Windows users, whether or not they want it, is Microsoft Teams – it’s Google Meet alternative.

Google did begin offering something called Google Workspace Individual for those who were forced to switch away from Workspace legacy free edition after 16 loyal years of usage, but from those I’ve spoken with, it’s hardly a viable replacement in many ways. Don’t forget that this tier is completely free while 60% off of Microsoft 365 will still mean you’re shelling out cash from your pocket!

Are you in this position? If so, are you going to be switching to Microsoft 365 or sticking with Google Workspace with an Individual license? Have you or your organization chosen to upgrade to a standard Workspace license? Let me know in the comments!