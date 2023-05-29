Memorial Day Chromebook Deals 2023

Memorial Day 2023 is here and for many, that means cookouts, opening the pool and of course, holiday shopping. Before we get into that, I just wanted to take a moment to recognize why we here in the U.S. celebrate this day. Today is the day that we remember those that paid the ultimate price that we may enjoy the freedoms we are granted here in the United States of America. As a veteran myself, I know all to well what it feels like to sign that dotted line with the understanding that it may cost you everything. For those that went before us, we remember and honor you today as we celebrate our liberties and freedoms provided by your sacrifice.

For those looking to take advantage of the holiday sales floating around the web, I have hand-selected some Chromebook deals that I believe are worthy of your time. Most of these are the usual suspects that we see from time to time and while I haven’t found any out of this world deals, these Chromebooks are definitely on my recommendation list and you can save some serious change for your trouble if you buy one. So, here’s my Memorial Day 2023 Chromebook Deal roundup to get your holiday started.

Lenovo Duet 5 Chromebook

Arguably the best ChromeOS tablet ever produced, the Duet 5 from Lenovo features a large 13.3″ OLED display that’s great from content consumption. The screen is bright with rich colors and it pops in most any lighting situation. The included detachable keyboard makes the Duet 5 a handy productivity laptop of you just need to get some work done in a p inch. Regularly $499, this over-sized ChromeOS 2-in-1 can be yours for only $369 and that is an absolute steal.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3

The smaller sibling to the Duet 5, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 may appeal to a larger audience thanks to its more portable 10.95″ display. The tablet is extremely light and an absolute pleasure to use for long periods of time. While not OLED, the 400 nit 2K display is great to look at and handles well-lit rooms like a champ. Best Buy sells a version of the Duet 3 for $379 but it only has 4GB of RAM. For that amount, you might as well by the Duet 5 while it’s on sale. However, Lenovo sells and exclusive 8GB model that also includes the USI 2.0 stylus that’s compatible with this tablet.

Right now, this superior model is on sale for $295 but you can knock an extra 5% off when you use the promo code EXTRA5 at checkout. But wait, the deal gets better. If you have a free Rakuten account, you can score another 12% off which brings this versatile tablet down to under $250 before tax. That is an absolutely killer deal for a device which this much to offer.

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5

If you’re looking for a larger device, there are more 16-17.3″ ChromeOS devices available today than ever before. The ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 features a powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. This over-sized convertible is rocking a 16-inch, 16:10 WUXGA display along with an integrated numeric keypad which is great of you do data entry on the regular. Normally $649, this massive 2-in-1 is on sale at Best Buy for only $499 for a limited time.

Acer Chromebook Spin 514

Last but not least, we have the AMD-powered version of Acer’s popular Chromebook Spin 514. This Chromebook features a 14-inch IPS touch display, Ryzen 5 hexa-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage. This 2-in-1 has ample horsepower for moderate to heavy tasks and the partial aluminum chassis gives it the look and feel of a device that costs much more than its $699 price tag. Today, you can grab the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 and save a hefty $150 but the deal ends at midnight so don’t dilly dally.