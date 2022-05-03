May Google Pixel security patch rolls out with improvements and bug fixes in Android 12

The Google Pixel monthly software update for May 2022 is rolling out now with a few improvements and bug fixes in tow. The security patch (SP2A.220505.002) will arrive via OTA (over-the-air) to all supported Pixels running Android 12, though it will be a staged rollout that will continue over the next week. The supported Pixel devices are:

Pixel 3a (XL)

Pixel 4 (XL)

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a (5G)

Pixel 5

Pixel 5a (5G)

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

This update addresses the CVE-2022-0847 “Dirty Pipe” vulnerability that we reported on back in March, which could grant an attacker root privileges to your device. Other than that, the list of issues this patch addresses is short but includes worthwhile ones such as a fix for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 pro haptics becoming too weak after the March update.

Display / Graphics Fix for issue occasionally causing display to wake without user interaction *[1]. Sensors Improvements for haptic feedback under certain conditions and use cases *[2]. User Interface Fix for issue causing launcher crash after restarting device in certain conditions *[1]. ————————————————————— Device Applicability *[1] Included on Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro *[2] Included on Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro Pixel-specific improvements and bug fixes included in the May 2022 security patch

Source: Pixel Community

If you have a Pixel device running Android 12, you can check if the OTA update is available to you today by going to your device’s Settings app, then navigate to System > System update. I’m glad to see that a patch to “Dirty Pipe” as well as a fix for the vibration motor has finally been addressed, but more importantly, I am happy to see that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro were not left out of the loop this time.

Featured Photo by Jonas Elia on Unsplash