May Chromebook Deals: $150 of the Pixelbook Go and more

New month, new Chromebook deals. This week, we’ve dug up some major savings on some of the most premium Chrome OS devices on the market and some great deals on some budget-friendly devices as well. We’ll run through the devices relatively quickly as not to waste too much of your time but I’ll link the review for each Chromebook in case you’re still undecided on which one is right for you. There’s a lot of great new hardware on the horizon and that means more savings on the current generation of Chrome OS devices and many of these models will serve you well for years to come. So, let’s get to it.

Every single time a new “premium” Chromebook hits the market, we grab our measuring stick that is the Pixelbook Go. No, it isn’t the most powerful Chromebook on the market but, make no mistake, the Core i5 and Core i7 models are more than powerful enough for even the modest power-user. The Pixelbook Go isn’t a convertible and it doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor. It doesn’t even support a USI stylus and you know what? None of that matters when we’re talking about design aesthetics and the fit and finish of devices. The speakers are some of the best you’ll find on any laptop and of course, it is the latest #MadeByGoogle Chromebook available. If you’re simply looking for the best premium Chrome OS experience in a traditional clamshell Chromebook, Pixelbook Go is numero uno. Right now, you can pick up the Core i5, 8GB/128GB Go and save $50 or you can step up to the 4K model with a Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage and save a cool $150. You can grab this deal at Best Buy or Amazon. For all the options, head over to the PB Go listing on The Chrome Shop.

Probably the most eye-catching Chromebook on the market, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook suffered some setbacks thanks to poor battery life issues that Samsung simply chose to sweep under the rug. Despite its very few shortcomings, the original Galaxy Chromebook offers some of the best features in the Chrome OS segment. It comes toting a garaged S-pen-like stylus, a 4K AMOLED display, fingerprint sensor, and a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 that’s powerful enough to handle most anything you throw at it. Samsung and Best Buy are both selling the Galaxy Chromebook at a $200 discount at the moment. If you qualify for Samsung’s Discount Program, you can score the Galaxy for as little as $720 and that’s enough to forgive the lackluster battery performance.

HP’s latest 14″ x360 Chromebook should put any 10th Gen device on the market to shame and it will likely be one of my top picks of 2021 considering the fact that it comes rocking the Tiger Lake Core i3 CPU and you can pick it up for a mere $619 at the moment. At that price, the new model makes the 10th Gen version at Best Buy practically irrelevant. That said, the latter model is currently $200 of and that changes the narrative a bit. While I would still recommend the newer model, I understand that many aren’t in a position to drop $600+ dollars on a Chromebook at the moment. For you, the HP Chromebook x360 14c at Best Buy with its 10th Gen Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and fingerprint sensor will run you $429 and you’ll be getting way more than you paid for.

While we’re over here waiting for ASUS to finally drop its MediaTek-powered tablet, we don’t want to act like Lenovo’s dynamic Duet tablet isn’t a great overall value because it is. The 10.1″ Duet is the perfect tagalong device when you’re on the go and just want something handy to do some light work or media consumption. It has a great display and the exterior hardware looks and feels as premium as anything on the market. Normally $299, the 128GB version is back on sale at Best Buy for $249 and yes, it is still a deal at that price.

If you simply need a “cheap” Chromebook that isn’t total garbage, we’ve got you covered. Maybe you want something inexpensive for the kiddos or perhaps you want a device for yourself for casual use around the house. Whatever the case, the HP Chromebook 14a is a handy little Chromebook that’s powered by the same MediaTek processor as the Lenovo Duet, and for a device that’s regularly less than $200, it’s actually built quite well and decent to work from. This particular model is a clamshell and it lacks a touchscreen but you can also pick it up for $179 from Walmart. You won’t find many devices at that price that are actually worth your time let alone your money. Check out Robby’s thoughts on this little Chromebook that could.

This Chromebook isn’t on sale but I’ll go ahead and say that it is the most band for the buck you can get from any device on the market especially if you’re into horsepower like I am. The all-new ASUS Chromebook CX5 features the 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Tiger Lake CPU and it is an absolute monster. Until the Core i5/i7 models hit shelves, this and the new HP 3×60 14c are hands-down the most powerful devices in Chrome OS history. It doesn’t hurt that the ASUS has an awesome keyboard with a numeric keypad and that Pixel Panda design with a white exterior and obsidian black keyboard deck. The CX5 is fitted with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and despite what some have reported, we found the speaker to be well above par. Though not on sale, this Chromebook retails for only $569 and that’s pretty much crazy in my opinion when you look at everything you get. We’ll have our full review out soon but you can go ahead and get yours now if you like.

