Material You style dialer starts rolling out to Google Phone app

The Google Phone app, which is the default dialer on Pixel phones, has, for the most part, maintained the same look throughout the “Material You” overhaul of the Android UI. However, it looks like this is about to change. 9to5Google is reporting that a new “Material You” style dialer is rolling out to some users on the app’s beta version, adopting the look of the lock screen PIN pad with pill-shaped borders around each number.

Old phone dialer vs new “Material You” dialer

The rollout of this update appears to be server-side and only to those running the current Beta version of the Phone app, which is 78.0.437276706. The stable version is currently at 77.0.432472356, but if you want to try this beta version, you can always sign up by pulling up the app on the Google Play Store and joining its Beta program. Keep in mind that signing up for the beta doesn’t guarantee that you’ll get the server-side push. At the time of writing this article, I was already running the Android 12 QPR3 beta and then signed up for the Phone app beta to see if I would get the update. It took about half an hour after signing up and updating the app until I saw the new Material You look show up.

However, even users not on Pixel phones are getting this update as long as they have the Beta version of the Phone app, as is the case with this user who got the update on a Samsung Galaxy a50s. I like the new look and think it does its part in pulling the Material You look together. It feels like Google is slowly and surely bringing the Material You look and feel to its apps, and I am a fan.