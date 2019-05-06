Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

Using Chromebooks: A Mac User’s Perspective [VIDEO]

We recently put out a video introducing Joe and Gabriel to the channel and in that video, you might have noticed that Joe said he uses the Pixel Slate as his daily Chromebook and the MacBook Pro to edit videos. So as a traditional Mac user, Joe wanted to take a couple minutes and share some of his thoughts on Chrome OS and the Google Pixel Slate. Enjoy!

