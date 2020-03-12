Loom screen recorder cuts prices and removes limits for remote workers, teachers

As businesses and schools around the world try to deal with remote work, our recommended screen recording service has stepped in and announced some changes that make their software more accessible to everyone who might be stuck at home. In a blog post today, Loom announced they are removing recording/sharing limits, cutting their prices, and making their service free for education.

Through July 1, 2020, Loom will remove the recording and sharing limits on their free plan, cut the price of Loom Pro in half from $10/month to $5/month, and extend all trials of Loom Pro from 14 to 30 days.

Shop The Best Chromebooks of 2019 at Chrome Shop

They also announced that Loom Pro is now free for education – forever. This means anyone who is a teacher or student at a K – 12 school, university, or educational institution can start using Loom Pro for free to help with remote classroom work. Loom works perfectly on Chromebooks, so this change will allow teachers and students – who might already be using Chromebooks – to more easily communicate and continue to work on assignments when they aren’t in the classroom. If you are a teacher or student who is already using Loom and you haven’t heard from the Loom team, you can check out this page on the Loom website for help.

At Chrome Unboxed, we use Loom to capture screen recordings for YouTube videos and for quick tutorial-style screen recordings that we might use on the site or when talking with website support. As we grow our team, Loom will certainly be a tool that we utilize more to replace unproductive and often inefficient in-person meetings. Loom has really made the screen recording process much easier for us as the files are hosted on the Loom servers. This allows users to make simple edits in the cloud and then have the finished video immediately available to share or download.

The big advantage of Loom over other screen recording options is that you can turn on a camera bubble that records audio and video from your webcam and capture your screen at the same time in one app without any post-production or other apps needed. I was honestly blown away when we first started using their service – it’s like they have thought of all the little things that normally make screen recording a hassle.

In a time when we are avoiding physical contact, Loom offers a way to still visually communicate with colleagues or students. The changes to the Loom platform announced today are effective immediately. You can start using Loom on your Chromebook right now with the Loom Chrome extension.