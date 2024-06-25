This long-standing $120 discount on the new HP x360 Chromebook is wild

I’ve been covering Chromebooks and Chromebook deals for a very long time, and I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything quite like what is going on with the new HP Chromebook x360. Announced a few months back as a part of four new Chromebooks HP brought to market, the new x360 14-inch is an interesting device with some interesting colors on offer.

And the Sky Blue version has been $120 off over at Walmart basically since it arrived. Now, to clarify, this is the non-Plus version of the device. When HP launched these 4 new Chromebooks, there were essentially 2 devices launched with different spec sheets: a clamshell and a convertible, and both with a standard and an upgraded Plus-branded model.

advertisement

We do have the new x360 Chromebook Plus 14-inch in the office, however I’ve not had a ton of time with the non-Plus version. It seemed to be largely the same device as the Plus model when we did see it briefly in New York last month, albeit without some of the necessary features that make for a Chromebook Plus certification.

With this particular model we’re talking about today, you get the same great keyboard, surprisingly-good 250-nit IPS touchscreen, solid trackpad, decent build quality, and tuned-down internals. Where the Plus model gets a Core i3-N305 processor and 8GB of RAM, the one I’m referencing in this post drops down to the still-capable Intel N100, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage with a more-modest 720p webcam.

advertisement

What this means for many of you searching for a great device is the fact that HP has basically taken the model they’ve used to build a new Chromebook Plus and brought the specs down a bit to get the price in-check. While it is listed as $399.99, it has never been at that price over at Walmart: even with the same device listed at Best Buy fluctuating on and off sale since it arrived. Even right now, this same Chromebook is $429 at Best Buy and still sitting at just $279 at Walmart.

Generally, I’d say “go get this deal before it disappears,” but this one may be here for the long haul. Be warned, however, that the way things work, it could vanish the moment I publish this. That’s just the way these things go. It’s a really solid Chromebook at a very good price, and if you are looking for a great device for Back to School or even for some light work, this one definitely punches above its price.

advertisement