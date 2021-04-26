Lenovo’s MediaTek-powered Chromebook Flex 3 is now available for $319

Last week, Kevin Tofel discovered a new 14″ MediaTek-powered Chromebook that adds to Lenovo’s budget-friendly models in the IdeaPad 3 lineup. Upon further investigation, I discover a companion model in the 11.6″ range that should replace the current IdeaPad Flex 3. Like the 14″ Lenovo, the Chromebook Flex 3 is powered by the same MT8183 ARM processor as the Lenovo Duet. The Chromebook Flex 3 features an 11.6″ 250 nit IPS touch display and as the name implies, this device is a convertible.

It now appears – without any fanfare – Lenovo has quietly launched the IdeaPad Chromebook Flex 3 and you can buy it now on Lenovo’s website. The only notable difference between the new Flex 3 and the Intel-based model is the chipset and the exterior color. While the Intel N4020 model will handily outperform the MediaTek version, the newer model is priced $30 cheaper than the Intel-powered Flex 3. The new Chromebook Flex 3 also features that signature Abyss Blue color that Lenovo likes to put on its devices. This version comes with 64GB of storage which is a plus as we feel that 32GB drives on Chromebooks should be few and far between. Here’s a breakdown of the new Chromebook Flex 3:

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 (2021)

Chrome OS

MediaTek™ MT8183 Processor (2.0 GHz)

4GB LPDDR4x 1866MHz RAM

64GB eMMC storage

11.6″ HD (1366 x 768) IPS touch display @ 250 nits

720p webcam

Bluetooth 4.2

2 x 2w upward-firing speakers

2.62 lbs/0.68″ x 11.22″ x 7.98″

1 x USB-C

1 x USB-A

MicroSD

3.5mm audio jack

Abyss Blue

Up-to 16hrs battery

AUE June 2028

This device isn’t going to appease a power user or anyone wanting flagship features. That said, it is relatively budget-friendly and I’m sure that we’ll see some discounts on it over the next few months. As a secondary Chromebook or maybe something for the kids, it will probably be a good purchase if you can find it for $250. We’ll get one in ASAP and let you know how it compares to other devices from Lenovo’s budget family. You can find the new Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 at the link below.

