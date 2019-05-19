Lenovo’s Full HD AMD Chromebook Is Now Available For $289

We’ve heard a lot of people asking about this one and now, Lenovo’s first AMD-powered Chromebook is available for purchase. We haven’t had the opportunity to review the 14e Chromebook, yet but we’ll be getting our hands on it very soon and give you our impressions.

Following offerings from HP and Acer, the Lenovo 14e Chromebook steps up the specs a bit with a FullHD 1920×1080 display and a spill-resistant keyboard with mechanically anchored keys.

While we’re still awaiting more powerful AMD devices, these A-series APUs are squarely aimed at the EDU sector but they should perform on par with Intel Chromebooks equipped with Apollo Lake processors. For this reason, the Lenovo 14e Chromebook would make a great device to have around the house or as a second device to use for light work or play when traveling.

Here’s a closer look at what the Lenovo has to offer:

7th Generation AMD ® A4-9120C dual-core processor

A4-9120C dual-core processor 14″ FHD (1920 x 1080) anti-glare

4GB DDR4 1866 MHz (Onboard)

32GB eMMC (Onboard)

720p HD Camera

2 x USB-C

2 x USB 3.0

Micro-SD card reader

Reinforced hinges drop tested to 75cm

spill-resistant keyboard

up-to 10 hours battery life

Android/Linux apps

The Lenovo is priced a tad higher than the competition at $289 but there’s a lot to be said for a FullHD display when you’re staring at a screen for 7-8 hours a day and I’ll bet many of you agree.

We’re looking forward to checking out the Lenovo and seeing what AMD has to offer Chrome OS. If you’re ready to pick one of these up, check out the link below and let us know when you get yours. We’d love to hear your thoughts