Lenovo’s “exclusive” Google Assistant smart clock is $30 off

If you’ve ever heard me talk about smart display, you may already know that Lenovo’s little bedside Google Assistant smart clock is my personal favorite. Despite lacking a couple of the features you find in larger displays, the 4″ Assistant-bearing display is the perfect bedside smart home companion that does everything you could ever want out of an “alarm clock.” Not to mention, it looks really good while doing it.

As much as I like my light grey model, Lenovo just released an exclusive version that I think I need. The new model is identical in the specs department but the light grey fabric has been replaced with a very attractive charcoal black and right now, it’s on sale for only $49.99 on the company’s website. Normally $79.99, this sale includes the original light grey model and in my humble opinion, this smart display is worth every penny. Now I just have to figure out what to do with my old one. You can find both Lenovo Smart Clock models by heading over to Lenovo.com at the link below.

Charcoal Lenovo Smart Clock

Lenovo Smart Clock w/Assistant