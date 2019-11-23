Lenovo’s Early Black Friday deals: 4K Chromebook, Smart Display Bundles and more

We’re headed into the home stretch and before you know it, we’ll be slipping into turkey comas as the biggest shopping day of the year descends upon us. You can bet that we’ll get some last-minute surprises from a lot of retailers but you don’t have to wait to score some serious savings. Lenovo, like many others, have launched a plethora of pre-Black Friday deals that include everything from gaming laptops to Fitbits and everything in between.

Next week, you’ll be able to grab Lenovo’s Smart Clock at a 50% discount but the early-bird deals are still worth taking a look at if you’re in the market for a variety of devices. First on the list is one of Lenovo’s newest tablets. The Yoga Smart Tab w/Google Assistant is an Android-powered tablet that doubles as a Google Smart Display when you drop the kickstand. It features a 10.1″ FHD IPS display and dual JBL speakers. Retail on the Yoga is normally $349 but you can grab one and save $70 today.

If the Yoga Smart Tab is of interest to you, this deal will make it even sweeter. You can pick up the Assistant-enabled tablet and the Lenovo Smart Clock for $279.99 which is the same price as the tablet by itself. So, you’re practically getting a free smart clock and as someone who owns one, it’s a great little smart display to have in the bedroom.

Don’t worry. We didn’t forget a Chromebook deal. Lenovo’s flagship 4K Yoga Chromebook is already discounted down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen in a while. Normally $899, the UHD, 15.6″ Chromebook has been marked down to the beautiful price of $689.99. That’s a savings of $210 for one of the most powerful consumer devices on the market and the only 4K Chromebook available at the moment. It comes powered by an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 4K touchscreen pumps out a respectable 300 nits of brightness and the convertible form-factor makes it a very versatile machine that will fit the needs of most any user.

