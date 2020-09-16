For $38, you can buy the USI stylus designed for the Lenovo Chromebook Duet

Oh, what a glorious day. As we anticipated, Lenovo has officially released its own USI stylus here in the United States. This comes just days after the pen popped up on Lenovo’s Australia site. This is awesome news for a number of reasons. First, it means that you can finally have the stylus that was designed specifically with your Lenovo Chromebook Duet, Flex 5, or 10e in mind. Yes, the universal stylus initiative is intended to create a standard that means you can use whichever stylus you like. However, it’s nice to have a pen that matches the device you’re using.

Second and equally as exciting, Lenovo’s USI pen comes out of the gate with a price tag lower than any model we’ve seen to date. The Lenovo USI stylus is powered by a AAAA battery and boasts up to 150 hours of life with an average use of two hours a day. The MSRP on Lenovo’s site is a mere $39.99 and you can knock off another 5% when you use the promo code “extrafive” at checkout. That brings the price down to $37.99 before tax and shipping is free. (Educators and students can score an extra discount when you verify your institution’s credentials on Lenovo’s site.) The pen lacks any barrel buttons as you’ll find on the iPlume USI stylus but I’ll be honest, I don’t use that feature with the pen that I have. This is a great price on a USI pen that you can use on any compatible Chromebook and future stylus-compatible Chrome OS devices. Grab yours at Lenovo below. They will likely sell out very quickly. Don’t forget to grab some extra cashback by using Rakuten when you shop Lenovo.

Lenovo USI Stylus