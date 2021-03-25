The Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is outrageously affordable right now

For this quick article, I reintroduced the very excellent Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook to my desk (and most importantly, to my fingertips) to type on. I honestly forgot in just a few weeks how much I love this keyboard. It is easily one of my favorites and honestly a bit better than I gave it credit for in the review. As I type this, I’m reminded of how great this device is. Not a head-turner, not a beauty pageant winner, and not ever to be confused with the pizzazz of something like the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, the ThinkPad C13 is the antithesis of those things: to its credit.

Instead, the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga is solid, well-built and feature packed. One of the only gripes I had during my review period was the fact that the price was so high. Sure, there’s nearly every bell and whistle on display, here, but Lenovo is also asking quite a bit for it. At the time of review, the version we were testing with the Ryzen 5, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of NVMe storage was nearly $1000. Yes, I know you’re getting great performance, a solid build, fingerprint scanner, a stowed/recharing USI pen, a pointer stick, backlit keys and one of the best cameras we’ve yet seen on a Chromebook, but $1000 is a lot of money and I wasn’t sure many would be sold on it even if they did want all that stuff.

This is a BUY NOW kind of price

Fortunately, like Chromebooks tend to do, this one is already seeing some extremely attractive price cuts. The version that is nearly identical to our review unit (Ryzen 5/8GB/128GB) has been at Walmart and priced from $699 to $799 for some time. Today, however, that price has dropped a substantially and you can now purchase this very, very nice Chromebook for $522.49 from Lenovo (recommended) or via Walmart as well.

At this sort of price, this Chromebook is an absolute no-brainer purchase even if you were only remotely interested in it. From the build quality to the performance to the complete slew of features it has, the ThinkPad C13 Yoga is a fantastic utility Chromebook that feels like it has no reason being in this price bracket. Regardless of that, it absolutely is, and if you are on the lookout for the best deal in the Chromebook world right now, this undoubtedly is it. We have no clue how long this pricing will stick around, so you should jump on it while you can before the price gets hiked back up again.

Shop the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga at Chrome Shop