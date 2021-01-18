Businesses can take up to $521 off of the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook

Personally, I am going to find it difficult to drop my hard-earned money on a new Chromebook any time soon. With ASUS’ new Tiger Lake C536 headed our way with Intel’s Xe graphics and more features than you can shake a stick at, there simply isn’t another Chromebook on the market right now that will offer the premium experience with horsepower the likes we’ve never seen on Chrome OS hardware.

That said, I don’t discount the capabilities of the latest Ryzen-powered Chromebooks that just debuted from HP, Acer, and Lenovo. Acer’s Chromebook Spin 514 isn’t technically available yet but HP and Lenovo both have retail options available and they are about as premium and powerful as you can get if you’re willing to fork over the dough. Lenovo’s ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is geared mainly towards enterprises but general consumers can purchase the 13.3″ Ryzen-powered convertible directly from Lenovo if they are so inclined. The Ryzen 5 model that is comparable to the Acer Spin 514 that we had our hands on will run you $1,179 but it comes equipped with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of NVMe storage, a fingerprint sensor, and USI stylus support. Pretty much everything that you could ask for from a current-gen Chromebook sans a 400 nit display.

Thankfully, Lenovo is cutting small businesses a break and you can save as much as $521 when you purchase the premium C13 Yoga Chromebook. There are currently three models on offer and they range from the Ryzen 3 3250C to the Ryzen 7 3700C and all three are equipped with integrated Radeon Vega graphics. To grab the deal, you need only to sign up for a free Lenovo Pro account for small businesses. The process takes all of two minutes. Upon finalizing a purchase, you may be required to submit proof of your established business but that’s a minor detail if you have a legitimate company.

The savings apply to all three models with the Ryzen 3 coming in at $650. It normally sells for $999 so that’s nothing to sneeze at if you seriously don’t need the horsepower of the larger processors. However, the Ryzen 7 model tacks on a 400 nit, UHD display and you can pick it up for only $967.85. The $521.15 discount brings the price down to $212 less than that of the Ryzen 5’s retail MSRP of $1,179. That is some serious savings on a powerful Chromebook with a killer screen and an AUE date of June 2029. More than eight years of guaranteed updates on a Chromebook that’s powerful enough to run Android and Linux applications without breaking a sweat. You can find all three C13 Yoga Chromebooks at the link below as well as the landing page to get started with Lenovo Pro. It’s free to join and you’re discounts and benefits increase as you purchase more products. Note: Lenovo is also a Rakuten partner. I haven’t confirmed but it is feasible that you can use your free Rakuten account and get a little cashback when you purchase for yourself or your company.

Join Lenovo Pro

Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook

Join Rakuten